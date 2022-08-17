Old Works Challenge

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 302, Polson 309, Hamilton 330, Billings Central 360

Top 5: Carson Hupka, Polson, 70; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 72; Sam Norman, Laurel, 75; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 76; Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 77.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 394, Polson 395, Hamilton 440

Top 5: Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 84; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 89; Ashley Maki, Polson, 93; Kylee Seifert, Polson, 95; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 96.

