Big Timber Invitational
Overland Golf Course
Tuesday
Team Scores
Boys: Huntley Project 335; Columbus 342; Red Lodge 361; Big Timber 363; Three Forks 375; Manhattan 384; Townsend 384; Roundup 473.
Girls: Three Forks 428; Shepherd 440; Red Lodge 474; Big Timber 477.
Placers
Boys: Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 75; Landon Olson, Columbus, 77; William Conant, Columbus, 77; Peyton Toney, Townsend, 79; Sawyer Durfee, Big Timber, 80; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 82; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project, 83; Chase Lofing, Huntley Project, 86; Preston Roberts, Gardiner, 87; Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, 87; Carson O'Donnell, Shepherd, 87.
Girls: Ari Judd, Three Forks, 91; Isabelle Malnaa, Huntley Project, 98; Alice Brummer, Townsend, 99; Lydia Klum, Three Forks, 101; Kayla Kraft, Townsend, 103; Katelyn Sander, Manhattan, 104; Isabel Shimek, Shepherd, 107; Hallie Hofer, Roundup, 108; Katelyn Anderson, Shepherd, 108; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 109.