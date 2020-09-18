Golf
Laurel Invitational
Boys
Team scores: 1. Laurel 307; 2. Billings Central 313; 3. Lewistown 358; 4. Havre 369; 5. Sidney 388; 6. Miles City 451; 7. Glendive 452.
Top 10 individuals: Nick Pasquarello, Central, 70; Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 72; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 74; Malachi Stewart, Billings Central, 76; Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 78; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 80; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 81; Conor Walsh, Central, 82; Matt Hansen, Sidney, 83; Josh Warp, Havre, 85; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 85.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Laurel 339; 2. Sidney 408; 3. Lewistown 436; 4. Havre 449; 5. Miles City 470; 6. Billings Central 470; 7. Billings Central 506; 8. Hardin 533.
Top 10 individuals: Haylee Adams, Laurel, 79; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 84; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 88; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 88; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 93; Kenzie Bender, Billings Central, 94; Karly Volk, Sidney, 94; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 97; Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 100; Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, 107; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.