Golf

Laurel Invitational

Boys

Team scores: 1. Laurel 307; 2. Billings Central 313; 3. Lewistown 358; 4. Havre 369; 5. Sidney 388; 6. Miles City 451; 7. Glendive 452.

Top 10 individuals: Nick Pasquarello, Central, 70; Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 72; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 74; Malachi Stewart, Billings Central, 76; Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 78; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 80; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 81; Conor Walsh, Central, 82; Matt Hansen, Sidney, 83; Josh Warp, Havre, 85; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 85.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Laurel 339; 2. Sidney 408; 3. Lewistown 436; 4. Havre 449; 5. Miles City 470; 6. Billings Central 470; 7. Billings Central 506; 8. Hardin 533.

Top 10 individuals: Haylee Adams, Laurel, 79; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 84; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 88; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 88; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 93; Kenzie Bender, Billings Central, 94; Karly Volk, Sidney, 94; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 97; Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 100; Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, 107; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 107.

Tags

Load comments