Eastern AA Divisional

at Riverside CC, Bozeman (Thursday)

and Cottonwood Hills Golf Club (Friday)

Boys

Team scores: Bozeman 309-315-624, Bozeman Gallatin 322-332-654, Billings Skyview 323-336-659, Billings West 330-355-685, Great Falls CMR 347-351-698, Billings Senior 349-352-701, Belgrade 368-343-711, Great Falls 373-382-755.

Top 15: Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 74-75-149; Gavin Klein, Bozeman Gallatin, 76-76-152; Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 73-80-153; Tye Boone, Billings Skyview, 74-80-154; Palmer Coleman, Billings West, 75-80-155; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 79-80-159; Logan Lynch, Bozeman, 83-80-163; David Bickerstaff, Bozeman, 85-80-165; Finn Chumbler, Bozeman Gallatin, 80-85-165; Spencer Wilkinson, Bozeman, 79-88-167; Jackson Eckley, Billings Senior. 79-89-168; Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 86-83-169; Isaac Mosser, Billings Skyview, 80-89-169; Toby Dinges, Bozeman Gallatin, 81-88-169; Connor Droogsma, Billings Skyview, 86-84-170.

Girls

Team scores: Billings West 328-341-669, Billings Senior 339-341-680; Bozeman Gallatin 334-370-704, Bozeman 358-367-725, Great Falls CMR 384-398-782, Belgrade 373-413-786, Billings Skyview 557-349-906.

Top 10: Bella Johnson, Billings West, 75-77-152; Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman Gallatin, 76-80-156; Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior, 78-82-160; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 83-82-165; Megan Voegele, Billings West, 83-86-169; Lauren Mayala, Billings Senior, 90-81-171; Annika Brocklebank, Billings West, 85-870-172; Avery Fawcett, Billings Senior, 87-87-174; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 87-87-174; Becca Washington, Billings Senior, 84-91-175.

Eastern A

at Lake Hills Golf Club

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 318, Lewistown 346, Livingston 350, Billings Central 356, Miles City 383, Sidney 384, Havre 397, Lockwood 410, Glendive 431, Hardin 452.

Top 15: Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 77; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 77; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 79; Sam Norman, Laurel, 80; Brady McCollum, Laurel, 82; Caleb Fornshell, Bikllings Central, 82; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 83; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 84; Carter Wichmann, Lewistown, 84; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 85; Matthew Ramshaw, Billings Central, 86; Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 87; Logan Schumaker, Sidney, 87; Landon Guglielmo, Lewistown, 87; Carson Barta, Lewistown, 88.

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings Central 379, Laurel 398, Sidney 413, Livingston 427, Lewistown 429, Havre 432, Lockwood 439, Miles City 484, Hardin 552.

Top 15: Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 89; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 89; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 90; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 90; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 91; Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 93; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 93; Shea Reber, Havre, 94; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 94; Kaitlin Ferris, Billings Central, 96;Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, 98; Aliva Kuhr, Laurel, 101; Brenna Hanson, Havre, 102; Kiya Ford, Billings Central, 103; Lexi Breidenbach, Lewistown, 105.

