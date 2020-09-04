High school golf
Hardin Invitational
Friday at Fort Custer Golf Course
Team scores: Billings Central 302, Laurel 311, Miles City 380, Lockwood 455, Hardin 525.
Individual results (top 15): Carson Hackmann, LAU, 69; Nick Pasquarello, BC, 73; Malachi Stewart, BC, 74; Connor Walsh, BC, 76; Eli Weisenberger, LAU, 79; Reese Jensen, BC, 79; Landon Gradwahl, LAU, 80; Ryder Lee, MC, 82; Kade Ewalt, LAU, 83; Will Tipton, BC, 89; Kayden Hakling, MC, 90; Traston Hart, LAU, 93; Brady Kittleman, LOC, 94; Nolan Wu, MC, 102; Logan Dighans, MC, 106; Ben Noteboom, HAR, 106.
Team scores: Laurel 327, Miles City 443, Billings Central 451, Hardin 501, Lockwood 555.
Individual results (top 15): Haylee Adams, LAU, 76; Hannah Adams, LAU, 81; Alivia Webinger, LAU, 83; Breana Jensen, LAU, 87; Karsyn Swigart, MC, 89; Kenzie Bender, BC, 89; Kiara Lynn Weidinger, LOC, 94; Codence Blank, MC, 99; Molly Cooney, LAU, 101; Lliana Milburn, BC, 115; Ravonna Alamo, HAR, 121; Arwyn Milburn, BC, 122; Macie Flamm, HAR, 125; Jorie Haugen, BC, 125; Emily Not Afraid, HAR, 125.
