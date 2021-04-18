Columbus Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Columbus 344, Forsyth 382, Huntley Project 388, Red Lodge 389, Roundup 396, Shepherd 409, Colstrip 411.

Top 10: Rowdy Hudson, HP, 83; Chase Anderson, Colum, 84; Landon Olson, Colum, 85; Jared Frietus, Rou, 86; Caden Meier, Colum, 87; Joe Lackman, For, 87; Jaren Knowshisgun, Cols, 88; Mike Courts, Colum, 88; Kaide Griffith, Rou, 88; Burke Mastel, RL, 88.

Girls

Team scores: Columbus 387, Big Timber 396, Harlowton 441, Shepherd 458, Huntley Project 459, Red Lodge 476, Roundup 511.

Top 10: Abby Baer, Cols, 85; Sam Moore, BT, 87; Aubree Mitchum, Colum, 90; Sage King, Har, 93; Natalie Roberts, BT, 94; Kodi Obert, Colum, 95; Cady Ekle, Colum, 98; Ashley Roberts, BT, 98; Dianna Mandajoyan, Cols, 104; Paige Lethert, Colum, 104.

