Eastern A Divisional
at Sidney Country Club
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 317, Livingston 328, Billings Central 343, Lewistown 361, Havre 373, Sidney 394, Miles City 415, Glendive 427, Lockwood 461.
Top 10: Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 77; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 78; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 79; Sam Norman, Laurel, 79; Carson Barta, Lewistown, 81; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 81; Aubrey Kellly, Livingston, 82; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 83; Fisher Brown, Lewistown, 83; Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 83.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 374, Livingston 392, Billings Central 432, Miles City 450, Sidney 457, Lewistown 463, Havre 469.
Top 10: Haylee Adams, Laurel, 87; Jessica Gubler, Livingston, 90; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 90; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 91; Elsa Cajun, Livingston, 94; Karly Volk, Sidney, 95; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 96; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 97; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 99; Shea Reber, Havre, 101.
