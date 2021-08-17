Sidney Triangular

Boys

Team scores: 1, Miles City 395; 2, Sidney 406; 3, Glendive 425.

Top 10: 1, Justin Jones, Miles City, 82; 2, Tate Hazen, Sidney, 83; 3, Taven Coon, Glendive; 4, Ryder Lee, Miles City, 91; 5, Kameron Locke, Miles City, 94; 6, Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 97; 7, Keaton Shanks, Glendive, 104; 8, Bradyn Page, Sidney, 105; 9, Tristan Jarvis, Glendive, 109; 10, Tanner Tiezen, Sidney, 121.

Girls

Team scores: 1, Miles City, 422; 2, Sidney, 449.

Top 10: 1, Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 84; 2, Karly Volk, Sidney, 90; 3, Emilee Iversen, Sidney, 98; 4, Ramey Coon, Glendive, 106; 5, Reagen LaPlante, Miles City, 113; 6, Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 113; 7, Gemma Sharples, Glendive, 115; 8, Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 124; 9, Kendall Lange, Miles City, 129; 10, Addison Stinnet, Glendive, 137.

Tags

Load comments