Sidney Triangular
Boys
Team scores: 1, Miles City 395; 2, Sidney 406; 3, Glendive 425.
Top 10: 1, Justin Jones, Miles City, 82; 2, Tate Hazen, Sidney, 83; 3, Taven Coon, Glendive; 4, Ryder Lee, Miles City, 91; 5, Kameron Locke, Miles City, 94; 6, Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 97; 7, Keaton Shanks, Glendive, 104; 8, Bradyn Page, Sidney, 105; 9, Tristan Jarvis, Glendive, 109; 10, Tanner Tiezen, Sidney, 121.
Girls
Team scores: 1, Miles City, 422; 2, Sidney, 449.
Top 10: 1, Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 84; 2, Karly Volk, Sidney, 90; 3, Emilee Iversen, Sidney, 98; 4, Ramey Coon, Glendive, 106; 5, Reagen LaPlante, Miles City, 113; 6, Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 113; 7, Gemma Sharples, Glendive, 115; 8, Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 124; 9, Kendall Lange, Miles City, 129; 10, Addison Stinnet, Glendive, 137.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.