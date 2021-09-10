Sidney Eagle Invitational

Girls

Team scores: 1, Laurel 330; 2, Livingston 397; 3, Sidney 426; 4, Billings Central 429; 5, Lewistown 429; 6, Miles City 433; 7, Havre 453.

Top 10: 1, Hannah Adams, LAU, 76; 2, Breana Jensen, LAU, 82; 3, Kiaralynn Weidinger, LWD, 82; 4, Karly Volk, SID, 83; 5, Hayle Adams, LAU, 83; 6, Karsyn Swigart, MC, 85; 7, Alyssa Robertus, LAU, 89; 8, Molly Cooney, LAU, 90; 9, Brook Behl, LEW, 95; 10, Ashlan Mortensen, LIV, 95.

Boys

Team scores: 1, Laurel 326; 2, Livingston 333; 3, Billings Central 359; 4, Lewistown 363; 5, Sidney 365; 6, Havre 366; 7, Glendive 400; 8, Miles City 461.

Top 10: 1, Sam Norman, LAU, 77; 2, Tate Hazen, SID, 78; 3, Fischer Brown, FER, 79; 4, Aubrey Kelley, LIV, 80; 5, Eli Weisenberger, LAU, 82; 6, Cameron Hackmann, LAU, 82; 7, Taven Coon, GLE, 83; 8, Danyk Jacobsen, LIV, 84; 9, Liam Higgins, LIV, 84; 10, Trey Ewalt, LAU, 85.

 

