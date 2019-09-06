Hardin Invite

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 304, Billings Central 315, Sidney 340, Miles City 355, Livingston 361, Glendive 365, Hardin 410.

Top 5: Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 71; Jace McNeil, Lau, 72; Connor Walsh, BC, 75; Ryan Adolph, BC, 76; Matt Hansen, Sid, 77.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 334, Sidney 393, Miles City 416, Livingston 422, Hardin 436.

Top 5: Haylee Adams, Lau, 75; Keli Hodges, Lau, 81; Kyra Brochhausen, Billings Central, 81; Ashtyn Swigart, MC, 83; Hannah Adams, Lau, 86.

