Old Works Challenge
Wednesday
at Anaconda
Boys
Team scores: 1, Laurel 329; 2, Hamilton 344; 3, Frenchtown 351.
Top 10 individuals: Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 75; Tanner Hansen, Hamilton, 75; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 82; Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 82; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84; Dylon Kominic, Frenchtown, 85; Komas Romney, Frenchtown, 87; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 88; Cole Dickamore, Hamilton, 92; Ben Duhame, Frenchtown, 94.
Girls
Team scores: 1, Hamilton 421; 2, Frenchtown 431.
Top 10 individuals: Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 82; Ali Rose, Hamilton, 87; Harper Armitage, Frenchtown, 92; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 102; Hayley Bender, Hamilton, 103; McKinley Murray, Hamilton, 106; Catherine Gustin, Frenchtown, 106; Grace Bintz, Frenchtown, 109; Kyla Stark, Frenchtown, 124; Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 125; Fern Stewart, Hamilton, 125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.