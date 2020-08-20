Old Works Challenge

Wednesday

at Anaconda

Boys

Team scores: 1, Laurel 329; 2, Hamilton 344; 3, Frenchtown 351.

Top 10 individuals: Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 75; Tanner Hansen, Hamilton, 75; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 82; Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 82; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 84; Dylon Kominic, Frenchtown, 85; Komas Romney, Frenchtown, 87; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 88; Cole Dickamore, Hamilton, 92; Ben Duhame, Frenchtown, 94.

Girls

Team scores: 1, Hamilton 421; 2, Frenchtown 431.

Top 10 individuals: Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 82; Ali Rose, Hamilton, 87; Harper Armitage, Frenchtown, 92; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 102; Hayley Bender, Hamilton, 103; McKinley Murray, Hamilton, 106; Catherine Gustin, Frenchtown, 106; Grace Bintz, Frenchtown, 109; Kyla Stark, Frenchtown, 124; Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 125; Fern Stewart, Hamilton, 125.

