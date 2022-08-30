Belgrade Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Billings Skyview 607, Bozeman 608, Helena Capital 609, Butte 617, Bozeman Gallatin 623, Great Falls CMR 660, Billings Senior 670, Billings West 674, Belgrade 683, Great Falls 700, Helena 803.
Top 10: Jack Prigge, Butte, 142; Joe McGreevey, Capital, 143; Cooper Bourret, Bozeman, 146; Tye Boone, Skyview, 147; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 147; Eli Huskey, Gallatin, 148; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 149; Spencer Wilkinson, Bozeman, 150; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 150; Dutch Teders, Capital, 150.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 630, Billings Senior 657, Bozeman Gallatin 674, Bozeman 713, Great Falls CMR 745, Belgrade 760, Helena Capital 762, Butte 821, Helena 831.
Top 10: Bella Johnson, West, 140; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 149; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 150; Hayden Trost, West, 152; Kira Connell, Bozeman, 162; Annika Brocklebank, West, 162; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 163; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 164; Megan Voegele, West, 164; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 164.
