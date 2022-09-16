Laurel Invitational

Laurel Golf Club

Friday

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 299, Livingston 313, Billings Central 332, Lewistown 339, Miles City 364, Havre 367, Sidney 369, Lockwood 384, Glendive 422, Hardin 505.

Top 10: Cameron Hackmann, Lau, 67; Aubrey Kelley, Liv, 72; Eli Weisenberger, Lau, 73; Landon Guglielmo, Lew, 76; Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, 77; Matthew Ramshaw, BC, 79; Trayson Hart, Lau, 79; Houston Dunn, Liv, 80; Kylie Kennah, Lau, 80; Ryder Lee, MC, 80.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 399, Lewistown 425, Sidney 437, Havre 445, Miles City 501, Hardin 504.

Top 10: Karsyn Swigart, MC, 87; Molly Cooney, Lau, 88; Camille Poncin, Liv, 90; Jori Haugen, BC, 90; Anna Prill, BC, 92; Alyssa Robertus, Lau, 97; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lew, 101; Shea Reber, Hav, 102; Lexi Breidenbach, Lew, 103; Alivia Kuhr, Lau, 104.

