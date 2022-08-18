Lewistown Invitational
(Wednesday)
Boys
Team scores: Lewistown 329, Havre 385, Lockwood 422, Sidney 453.
Top 5: Carson Wichman, Lewistown, 74; Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 82, Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 84; Landon Guglielmo, Lewistown, 85, Liam Catron, Lewistown 86.
Girls
Team scores: Lewistown 423, Sidney 439, Lockwood 449, Havre 473.
Top 5: Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 89; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lewistown, 100; Kylie Moline, Lewistown, 105; Shea Reber, Havre, 106; Brook Behl, Lewistown, 107.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.