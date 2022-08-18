Lewistown Invitational

(Wednesday)

Boys

Team scores: Lewistown 329, Havre 385, Lockwood 422, Sidney 453.

Top 5: Carson Wichman, Lewistown, 74; Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 82, Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 84; Landon Guglielmo, Lewistown, 85, Liam Catron, Lewistown 86.

Girls

Team scores: Lewistown 423, Sidney 439, Lockwood 449, Havre 473.

Top 5: Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 89; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lewistown, 100; Kylie Moline, Lewistown, 105; Shea Reber, Havre, 106; Brook Behl, Lewistown, 107.

Tags

Load comments