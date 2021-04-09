Golf
Colstrip Invitational
Girls
Top 3 teams: Colstrip 430, Harlowton 471, Broadus 473.
Top 10 individuals: Abby Baer, Colstrip, 90; Sage King, Harlowton, 95; Cameron Collins, Baker, 97; Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip, 100; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 104; Emmy Lundin, Shepherd, 105; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 110; Halle Bacon, Harlowton. 111; Halle Flint, Baker, 113; Lauryn Billing, Broadus, 115.
Boys
Top 3 teams: Baker 347, Colstrip 410, Shepherd 427.
Top 10 individuals: Jaxon Tronsrad, Baker, 82; Colin Lorebecke, Baker, 87; Rory Lingle, Baker, 89; Konnor Flint, Baker, 89; Kyler Burton, Colstrip, 92; Jaren Knows His Gun, Colstrip, 95; Jory Miller, Baker, 96; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 96; Parker Craig, Huntley Project, 100; Hunter Allen, Shepherd, 100.
Shelby Invitational
Boys
Team scores (total to par): Conrad +69, Glasgow +89, Choteau +120, Cut Bank +132, Malta +154, Wolf Point +199.
Top 10 individuals (no school names provided): Jarek Shepherd 77, Kyler Cassel 83, Dillon Warren 87, Jagger Hofstad 87, Riley Smith 89, Brady Bokma 91, Keegan Ingram 93, Tate Monroe 93, Kade Harwood 96, Lanen Spotted Bear 96.
Girls
Team scores: Conrad +182, Glasgow +208.
Top 10 individuals: Jori Clary 95, Lakota Becker 97, Maddison Underdal 104, Abby McCollom 104, Olivia Violett 105, Savannah Durocher 106, Delaney Clark 109, Bailee Baxter 112, Audrey Taylor 112, Maddie Green 112.
