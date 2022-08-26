Miles City Invitational
BOYS
Team scores: Laurel 308, Billings Central 321, Lewistown 331, Sidney 361, Miles City 373, Lockwood 398, Glendive 400.
Top 10: Cam Hackmann, Laurel, 68; Matthew Ramshaw, Billings Central, 75; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 78; Trayson Hart, Laurel, 79; Caleb Fornshell, Billings Central, 80; David Ramshaw, Billings Central, 80; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 80; Kyle Kennah, Laurel, 81; Liam Catron, Lewistown, 81; Carson Barta, Lewistown, 82.
GIRLS
Team scores: Laurel 390, Sidney 400, Billings Central 405, Lewistown 420, Lockwood 431.
Top 10: Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 80; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 87; Anna Prill, Billings Central, 88; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lewistown, 92; Emilee Iverson, Sidney, 92; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 93; Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, 95; Alexis Potter, Lockwood, 98; Madisen Harada, Laurel, 99; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 100
