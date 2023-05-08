High school golf
Class B Division 2 Divisional
at Lake Hills Golf Course
Monday
Note: According to the MHSA Handbook, the top four teams qualify for the state tournament. In addition to the top four teams that qualify for state, the top 15 participants with the lowest score also qualify. The state tournament is May 16-17 in Shelby at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.
Boys team scores: Huntley Project 333, Columbus 335, Red Lodge 356, Big Timber 397, Forsyth 403, Baker 429, Colstrip 475, Roundup 487.
Boys top 15: William Conat, CLB, 73; Rowdy Hudson, HP, 75; Landon Olson, CLB, 77; Walker Boos, RL, 80; Sawyer Durfee, BT, 83; Mike Courts, CLB, 84; Chase Lofing, HP, 84; Cade Sorlie, HP, 85; Rory Lingle, BAK, 89; Baylor Burton, HP, 89; Thomas Buchanan, RL, 90; Owen Reynolds, RL, 91; Michael Sorenson, FOR, 93; Carson O'Donnell, SHP, 94; Griffin Zimmer, HP, 95; Wyatt Goffena, RL, 95.
Girls team scores: Colstrip 419, Red Lodge 465, Shepherd 465, Big Timber 470, Huntley Project 494, Forsyth 551.
Girls top 15: Abby Baer, CST, 89; Hallie Flint, BAK, 93; Paige Lethert, CLB, 94; Abby Laverell, BT, 96; Isabelle Malnaa, HP, 98; Hallie Hofer, RND, 98; Maci Burns, CST, 100; Isabel Shimek, SHP, 103; Skylar MacGillivary, SHP, 107; Ona Larson, BT, 110; Gracie Roller, CLB, 111; Kate Fitzgerald, RL, 111; Cierra Fuzesy, CST, 114; Kendalee Larson, HP, 114; Breanna McFate, SHP, 115; Adelyn Tronrud, BT, 115.
Class C Eastern Divisional
at Laurel Golf Club
Monday
Note: According to the MHSA Handbook, the top five teams qualify for the state tournament. In addition to the top five teams that qualify for state, the top 25 participants with the lowest score also qualify. The state tournament is May 16-17 in Great Falls at Anaconda Hills Golf Club.
Boys team scores: Scobey 270, Plentywood 288, Absarokee 308, Broadus 311, Fairview 319.
Boys top 25: Cooper Axtman, Scobey, 86; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 87; Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora, 91; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 93; Jaxon Gallagher, Absarokee, 95; Carson Solberg, Plentywood, 95; Seth Borah, Plentywood, 96; Jakob Gill, Plentywood, 97; Tristan Fladager, Scobey, 97; Owen Fishell, Scobey, 100; Tristen Phillips, Absarokee, 102; Ryan Meneely, Chinook, 102; Walker Whitmus, Fairview, 104; Evan Seymour, Park City, 105; Grayson Arithson, Broadus, 106; Brockton Elliot, Chinook, 107; Rowan Bushnell, Fairview, 107; Brady Selting, Fairview, 108; Tavyn Jacobsen, Westby-Grenora, 108; Garett Harper, Park City, 108; Birch Obrigewitch, Wibaux, 108; Noah Murry, Plentywood, 109; Lane Papka, Savage, 110; Jacob Martin, Absarokee, 111; Jayce Schroeder, Broadus, 112.
Girls team scores: Broadus 315, Plentywood 321, Absarokee 339, Wibaux 373, Fairview 386.
Girls top 25: Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 95; Allison Howes, Absarokee, 100; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 102; Graci Barbero, Broadus, 104; Sydney Richardson, Plentywood, 104; Aubree Johnson, Fairview, 105; Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 105; Tessa McNeil, Park City, 108; Lauryn Billings, Broadus, 109; Adisyn Kennedy, Absarokee, 110; Allison Jensen, Fairview, 112; Marisa Rathbun, Park City, 112; Taylor Conradsen, Savage, 119; Abby Begger, Wibaux, 121; Makena Polk, Plentywood, 122; Lizzi Wiens, Plentywood, 126; Sophia Handran, Scobey, 126; Addison Elvsaas, Froid-Medicine Lake, 127; Kaelyn Romo, Bainville, 128; Julianna Feddes, Absarokee, 129; Morgan Friecle, Chinook, 132; Abby Jeffery, Absarokee, 133; Emma McPherson, Savage, 134; Claire Lekvold, Scobey, 136; Avery Wolfe, Scobey, 137.