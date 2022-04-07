Huntley Project Invitational
at Pryor Creek
Girls
Team scores: Columbus 380, Shepherd 451, Big Timber 475, Huntley Project 492, Red Lodge 541.
Top 10: Aubree Mitchum, Columbus 83; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 86; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 93; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 100; Cassadie Howe, Shepherd, 103; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 106; Hallie Flint, Baker, 107; Camryn Collins, Baker, 110; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 110; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 111.
Boys
Team scores: Columbus 347, Red Lodge 355, Baker 381, Huntley Project 389, Forsyth 419, Shepherd 420, Big Timber 454.
Top 10: Landon Olson, Columbus, 77; Ross Sonday, Red Lodge 79; William Conat, Columbus, 83; Jaxon Tronstad, Baker, 86; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge 88; Chase Hould, Huntley Project, 89; Rory Lingle, Baker, 91; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 91; Colin Lorbiecke, Baker, 92; Michael Sorenson, Forsyth, 92.
