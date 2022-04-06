Townsend Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Jefferson 340, Townsend 350, Manhattan Christian 355, Three Forks 368, Manhattan 402, White Shulphur Springs 405, Ennis 421, Gardiner 451.

Top 10: Peyton Toney, Townsend, 77; Trey Hoveland, Townsend, 79; Colin Field, Jefferson, 80; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 82; Bryden Batson, Fairfield, 82; Preston Field, Jefferson, 85; Ben Werner, Jefferson, 86; Carter Van Dyken, Manhattan Christian, 87; Dylan Camps, Three Forks, 87; Marcus Lee, Jefferson, 89.

Girls

Team scores: Manhattan Christian 409, Three Forks 410, Jefferson 418, Ennis 636.

Top 10: Emma Woods, Fairfield, 82; Celi Chapman, Jefferson, 83; Taylor Raffety, Three Forks, 94; Alice Brummer, Townsend, 96; Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 96; Ari Judd, Three Forks, 97; Trinity Wilson, Townsend, 98; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, 98; Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 107; Brynna Wolfe, Jefferson 107.

