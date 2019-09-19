Billings Central Invite
at Eaglerock
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 309, Billings Senior 326, Billings West 327, Billings Central 328, Sidney 350, Billings Skyview 352, Livingston 357, Lewistown 358, Havre 366, Miles City 374, Glendive 383, Hardin 398.
Top 5: Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 71; Siam Wilailuck, Sen, 76; Caleb Myers, Lew, 76; Carson Hackmann, Lau, 77; Connor Halligan, West, 79.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 324, Billings West 327, Billings Senior 347, Billings Skyview 364, Sidney 380, Miles City 406, Livingston 407, Hardin 446, Lewistown 446.
Top 5: Carrie Carpenter, West, 74; Hannah Adams, Lau, 78; Haylee Adams, Lau, 78; Kadence Fishcer, West, 80; Keli Hodges, Lau, 81.
