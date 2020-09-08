High school golf

Billings Invitational

Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course, Par 72

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 322, Billings Central 327, Hardin NS.

Individual results: Kade Ewalt, LAU, 74; Carson Hackmann, LAU, 75; Nick Pasquarello, BC, 78; Malachi Stewart, BC, 79; Landen Gradwohl, LAU, 81; Conor Walsh, BC, 84; Reese Jensen, BC, 86; Trayson Hart, LAU, 92; Eli Weisenberger, LAU, 92; Will Tipton, BC, 95; Ben Noteboom, HAR, 113; Brock Boyer, HAR, 134.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 335, Billings Central 442, Hardin 532, Lockwood NS.

Individual results: Breana Jensen, LAU, 79; Alivia Webinger, LAU, 84; Haylee Adams, LAU, 85; Kenzie Bender, BC, 86; Hannah Adams, LAU, 87; Molly Cooney, LAU, 103; Kiaralynn Weidinger, LOC, 103; Arrwyn Milburn, BC, 105; Lliana Milburn, BC, 121; Emily Not Afraid, HAR, 125; Macie Flamm, HAR, 127; Jori Haugen, BC, 130; Erin Hafemann, HAR, 138; ReVonna Alamo, HAR, 142.

