High school golf

Pryor Creek Triangular

at Pryor Creek

John Walker Course Par 71

Boys

Team scores: Billings Senior 336, Billings West 353, Billings Skyview 359.

Top 10 individuals: Logan Connolly, Skyview, 75; Siam Wilailuck, Senior, 79; Reece Mayala, Senior, 83; Croix Flohr, West, 84; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 85; Treyden Haber, West, 86; Connor Halligan, West, 88; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, 89; Cade Wagner, Senior, 90; Ridge Wohler, Skyview 92.

Girls

Team scores: Billings Senior 369, Billings West 378, Billings Skyview 380.

Top 10 individuals: Kadence Fischer, West, 84; Cierra Sundheim, Skyview, 84; Meilyn Armstrong, Skyview, 85; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 87; Sami Benson, Senior, 91; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 91; Belia Johnson, West, 92; Kaitlyn Hensel, Skyview, 98; Annika Brocklebank, West, 100; Bryn Turnquist, Senior, 100; Avery Fawcett, Senior, 100.

