High school golf
Pryor Creek Triangular
at Pryor Creek
John Walker Course Par 71
Boys
Team scores: Billings Senior 336, Billings West 353, Billings Skyview 359.
Top 10 individuals: Logan Connolly, Skyview, 75; Siam Wilailuck, Senior, 79; Reece Mayala, Senior, 83; Croix Flohr, West, 84; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 85; Treyden Haber, West, 86; Connor Halligan, West, 88; Joseph Driscoll, Senior, 89; Cade Wagner, Senior, 90; Ridge Wohler, Skyview 92.
Girls
Team scores: Billings Senior 369, Billings West 378, Billings Skyview 380.
Top 10 individuals: Kadence Fischer, West, 84; Cierra Sundheim, Skyview, 84; Meilyn Armstrong, Skyview, 85; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 87; Sami Benson, Senior, 91; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 91; Belia Johnson, West, 92; Kaitlyn Hensel, Skyview, 98; Annika Brocklebank, West, 100; Bryn Turnquist, Senior, 100; Avery Fawcett, Senior, 100.
