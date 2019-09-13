Sidney Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 313, Billings Central 334, Livingston 351, Sidney 359, Havre 368, Miles City 373, Glendive 381, Hardin 444.
Top 10: Jake Henderson, Lew, 73; Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 74; Caleb Myers, Lew, 76; Carson Hackman, Lau, 78; Kade Ewalt, Lau, 78; Connor Walsh, BC, 81; Trenton Reinhart, Gle, 82; Jace McNeil, Lau, 83; Liam Higgins, Liv, 83; Malachi Stewart, BC, 83.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 342, Sidney 387, Miles City 393, Livingston 417, Hardin 454, Lewistown 465.
Top 10: Ashytn Swigart, MC, 77; Kyra Brochaushen, Billings Central, 79; Hannah Adams, Lau, 80; Haylee Adams, Lau, 82; Madi Cooney, 88; Karly Volk, Sid, 89; Karsyn Swigart, MC, 91; Keli Hodges, Lau, 92; Breana Jensen, Lau, 92; Sarah Karanjai, Sid, 98; Emilee Iversen, Sid, 98.
Notes: Ties broken by scoreboard playoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.