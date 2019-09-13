Sidney Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 313, Billings Central 334, Livingston 351, Sidney 359, Havre 368, Miles City 373, Glendive 381, Hardin 444.

Top 10: Jake Henderson, Lew, 73; Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 74; Caleb Myers, Lew, 76; Carson Hackman, Lau, 78; Kade Ewalt, Lau, 78; Connor Walsh, BC, 81; Trenton Reinhart, Gle, 82; Jace McNeil, Lau, 83; Liam Higgins, Liv, 83; Malachi Stewart, BC, 83.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 342, Sidney 387, Miles City 393, Livingston 417, Hardin 454, Lewistown 465.

Top 10: Ashytn Swigart, MC, 77; Kyra Brochaushen, Billings Central, 79; Hannah Adams, Lau, 80; Haylee Adams, Lau, 82; Madi Cooney, 88; Karly Volk, Sid, 89; Karsyn Swigart, MC, 91; Keli Hodges, Lau, 92; Breana Jensen, Lau, 92; Sarah Karanjai, Sid, 98; Emilee Iversen, Sid, 98.

Notes: Ties broken by scoreboard playoff.

