Sidney Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Miles City 360, Sidney 368, Glendive 407

Top 5: Ryder Lee, Miles City, 77; Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 82; Brady Collins, Sidney, 84; Justin Jones, Miles City 88; Ryder Lutborough, Miles City, 88.

Girls

Team scores: Sidney 421, Miles City 487.

Top 5: Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 83; Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 101; Emilee Iversen, Sidney, 102; Brooke Tiesen, Sidney, 102; Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 102.

