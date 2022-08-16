Sidney Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Miles City 360, Sidney 368, Glendive 407
Top 5: Ryder Lee, Miles City, 77; Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 82; Brady Collins, Sidney, 84; Justin Jones, Miles City 88; Ryder Lutborough, Miles City, 88.
Girls
Team scores: Sidney 421, Miles City 487.
Top 5: Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 83; Mercedes Lamb, Sidney, 101; Emilee Iversen, Sidney, 102; Brooke Tiesen, Sidney, 102; Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 102.
