Johnny Walker Invitational
Pryor Creek Golf Club
Boys
Team scores: Baker 347, Columbus 368, Colstrip 388, Huntley Project 404, Roundup 404, Red Lodge 413, Shepherd 430.
Top 10 individuals: Konner Flint, Baker, 80; Jaxon Tronstad, Baker, 83; Landon Olson, Columbus, 86; Kyler Burton, Colstrip, 86; Jared Freitas, Roundup, 90; Rory Lingle, Baker, 91; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 91; Burke Mastel, Red Lodge, 92; Jory Miller, Baker, 93; Caden Meier, Columbus, 93.
Girls
Team scores: Columbus 439, Huntley Project 448, Shepherd 450, Red Lodge 454.
Top 10 individuals: Abby Baer, Colstrip, 80; Bailey Brown, Huntley Project, 91; Aubree Mitzhum, Columbus, 97; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 101, Macy Burns, Colstrip, 102; Alice Fouts, Red Lodge, 102; Cassadie Howe, Shepherd, 102; Camryn Collins, Baker, 104; Dianna Madajoyan, Colstrip, 107, Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 111.
