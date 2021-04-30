Glasgow Scottie Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Glasgow 373, Scobey 431, Malta 436.

Top 10: Riley Smith, Gla, 82; Keigan Ingram, Gla, 90; Hunter Stolem, Mal, 90; Kaden Bishop, Mal, 93; Landon Young, Poplar, 96; Vinny Chappell, Gla, 98; Tristan Fladager, Sco, 98; Owen Fishell, Sco, 99; Eli Feezell, Gla, 103; Braxton Wolfe, Sco, 103.

Girls

Team scores: Glasgow 461, Malta 486, Scobey 496. 

Top 10: Sage Kilgore, Sco, 93; Bailee Baxter, Gla, 98; Shanice Lagerquist, Gla, 101; Kennedy Koss, Mal, 109; Sydney Gibbs, Mal, 118; Lavida Dalby, Mal, 121; Kylee Anderson, Sco, 125; Kylie Lagerquist, Gla, 130; Allie Palm, Gla, 132; Jenna Linder, Sco, 132.

Baker Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Baker 335, Forsyth 382, Huntley Project 389.

Top 10: Jaxson Tronstad, Bak, 78; Rowdey Hudson, HP, 82; Konner Flint, Bak, 83; Colin Lorbiecke, Bak, 85; Karson Kulseth, Bowman (N.D.), 88; Rory Lingle, Bak, 89; Joe Lackman, Forsyth, 91; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 91; Jory Miller, Bak, 94; Joziah Brost, Broadus, 94; Colton Miske, Wibaux, 94.

Girls

Team scores: Broadus 419, Bowman (N.D.) 441, Huntley Project 482.

Top 10: Camryn Collins, Baker, 87; Harley Lardy, Bow, 95; Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip, 96; Emma Isaacs, Bro, 98; Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 99; Abby Baer, Col, 100; Olivia Welch, Bow, 104; Lea Aye, Bro, 106; Gracie Barbero, Bro, 107; Lauren Billing, Bro, 108.

