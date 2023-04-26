Shepherd Invite
Lake Hills Golf Course
Wednesday
Team Scores
Boys: Huntley Project 349; Columbus 362; Red Lodge 380; Forsyth 402; Big Timber 409; Colstrip 415; Shepherd 416; Baker 428; Roundup 469.
Girls: Shepherd 426; Huntley Project 448; Forsyth 501.
Placers
Boys: Landon Olson, Columbus, 80; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 80; William Conat, Columbus, 85; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project, 86; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 88; Eli Johnson, Forsyth, 89; Carson O'Donnell, Shepherd, 91; Baylor Burton, Huntley Project, 91; Chase Lofing, Huntley Project, 92; Wyatt Goffen, Red Lodge, 93.
Girls: Katelyn Anderson, Shepherd, 100; Halie Flint, Baker, 100; Kyla Kerzmann, Colstrip, 103; Paige Lethhert, Columbus, 103; Skyla MacGillivray, Shepherd, 104; Isabell Malnaa, Huntley Project, 105; Adelyn Tronrud, Big Timber, 107; Isabel Shimek, Shepherd, 108; Marisa Rathburn, Park City, 110; Tessa McNeil, Park City, 111; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 111; Remi Pederson, Forsyth, 111.