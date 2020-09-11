Golf

Sidney Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Billings Central 322, Laurel 337, Havre 356, Lewistown 365, Sidney 375, Glendive 444, Miles City 452.

Top 10 individuals: Nick Pasquarello, Billings Central, 77; Matt Hansen, Sidney, 78; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 90; Malachi Stewart, Billings Central, 79; Connor Walsh, Billings Central, 81; Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 81; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 85; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 85; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 85; Trayson Hart, Laurel, 86.

Girls

Teams scores: Laurel 342, Sidney 393, Miles City 482, Hardin 528, Billings Central 540.

Top 10 individuals: Haylee Adams, Laurel, 83; Hannah Adams, Laurel, 86; Breanna Jensen, Laurel, 86; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 87; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 92; Karly Volk, Sidney, 93; Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 99; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 102; Kenzie Bender, Billings Central, 105; Emilee Iverson, Sidney, 106.

