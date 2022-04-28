Columbus Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Columbus 316, Red Lodge 353, Huntley Project 374, Shepherd 387, Colstrip 438, Big Timber 473.
Top 10: William Conat, Columbus, 72; Landon Olson, Columbus, 78; Caden Meier, Columbus, 80; Ross Sonday, Red Lodge, 83; Michael Sorenson, Forsyth, 86; Mike Courts, Columbus, 86; Chase Hould, Huntley Project, 87; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge, 87; Carson Odonnell, Shepherd, 87; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project, 88.
Girls
Team scores: Columbus 375, Shepherd 413, Big Timber 456, Huntley Project 483.
Top 10: Cady Ekle, Columbus, 89; Aubree Mitchum, Columbus, 89; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 91; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 94; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 94; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 97; Isabel Shimek, Shepherd, 99; Rae Anna King, Big Timber, 101; Bailey Brown, Huntley Project, 105; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 106.
