Billings Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 579, Bozeman 612, Billings Skyview 613, Great Falls CMR 641, Bozeman Gallatin 652, Billings Senior 655, Billings West 668, Skyview JVI 670, Billings Central 677, Belgrade 684, West JVI 685, Great Falls 691, Sidney 724, West JVII 733, Senior JV 757, Skyview JVII 791.
Top 10 individuals: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 138; Logan Connolly, Billings Skyview, 142; Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 142; Gavin Klein, Bozeman Gallatin, 145; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 145; Sam Norman, Laurel, 146; Tye Boone, Billings Skyview, 147; Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 149; Logan Lynch, Bozeman, 150; Nate Pailthrope, Bozeman, 151.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 637, Billings Senior 653, Bozeman Gallatin 689, Bozeman 722, Great Falls CMR 724, Belgrade 753, West JV 760, Laurel 776, Senior JV 791, Sidney 850.
Top 10 individuals: Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 149; Bella Johnson, West, 152; Hayden Trost, West, 157; Annika Brocklebank, West, 158; Addley Lloyd, Gallatin, 158; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 160; Becca Washington, Senior, 163; Kendra Thayer, CMR, 167; Hanna Boyd, Great Falls, 168; Mielle Kavran, West, 170; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 170.
For complete boys results, click here. Girls results can be found here.
