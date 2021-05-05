Roundup Invitational

Boys

Team scores: 1. Columbus 346, 2. Red Lodge 361, 3. Forsyth 363, 4. Huntley Project 365, 5. Roundup 384, 6. Colstrip 398, 7. Malta 398, 8. Shepherd 403, 9. Lodge Grass 507.

Top 10: Burke Mastel, Red Lodge, 80; Landon Olson, Columbus, 84; Coden Meier, Columbus, 86; Joe Lackman, Forsyth, 87; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 87; Chase Hould, Huntley Project, 88; Kaden Bishop, Malta, 89; Kaide Griffith, Roundup, 89; Mike Courts, Columbus, 90; Wyatt Goffena, Roundup, 91; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 91; Parker Craig, Huntley Project, 91; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 91.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Columbus 391, 2. Huntley Project 448, 3. Colstrip 459, 4. Red Lodge 475, 5. Shepherd 482, 6. Roundup 509.

Top 10: Kodi Obert, Columbus, 90; Aubree Mitchum, Columbus, 91; Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip, 96; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 99; Bailey Brown, Huntley Project, 105; Alice Fonts, Red Lodge, 107; Macy Limberhand, Huntley Project, 108; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 109; Tess Shaw, Roundup, 110; Isabel Schimek, Shepherd, 111; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 111.

