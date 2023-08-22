Billings Invite
Monday
Yegen Golf Club
First round
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Laurel 285, 2. Billings Skyview 294, 3. Bozeman 301, 4. Billings Central 316, 5. Billings West 317, 6. Bozeman Gallatin 323, 7. Billings Senior 326, 8. Billings West JV 339; 9. Belgrade 340, 10. Great Falls CMR 345, 13. Billings Senior JV 344, 11. Billings Skyview JV 347, 13. Sidney 357, 14. Great Falls 464.
Individual (top 5): 1. Sam Norman, Laurel, 69, 2. Royce Taylor, Laurel, 70, 3. Logan Connolly, Billings Skyview, and Isaac Mosser, Billings Skyview, 71, 5. Reid Wilkinson, Bozeman, 72.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Billings Senior 312, 2. Billings West 335, 3. Bozeman 350, 4. Great Falls CMR 360, 5. Bozeman Gallatin 365, Billings Senior JV 376, 7. Belgrade 370, 8. Billings Skyview and Sidney 414, 10. Great Falls 424, Billings West JV 463.
Individual (top 5): 1. Bella Johnson, Billings West, 70, 2. Becca Washington, Billings Senior, 73, 3. Kenzie Walsh 75, Billings Senior, 4. Kira Connell, Bozeman, 80, 5. Moe Kobold, Billings Senior 83.