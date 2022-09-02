High school golf

Billings City Meet

at Yegen

Match play

Boys results:

Skyview def. Senior 4-1

Belgrade def. West 4-1

1st, Skyview. 2nd, Senior. 3rd, Belgrade. 4th, West.

Girls results:

West def. Senior 5-0

Belgrade def. Skyview 3.5-1.5

1st, West. 2nd, Senior. 3rd, Belgrade. 4th, Skyview.

