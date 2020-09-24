Eastern A divisional
at Lake Hills, Billings
Boys
Team scores: 1. Billings Central 319, 2. Laurel 324, 3. Havre 359, 4. Livingston 360, 5. Lewistown 363, 6. Sidney 393, 7. Miles City 428, 8. East Helena 446, 9. Glendive 451.
Individuals: Carson Hackman, Laurel, 73; Nick Pasquarello, Central, 74; Malachi Stewart, Central, 79; Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 80; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 81; Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 82; Reese Jensen, Central, 82; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 83; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 83; Conor Walsh, Central, 84; Caleb Spangler, Havre, 84; Elie Weisenberger, Laurel, 86; Liam Higgins, Livingston, 86; Matthew Hansen, Sidney, 88; Cade Ewalt, Laurel, 89; Caleb Chamblis, Havre, 89; Carter Wichman, Lewistown, 91; Josh Warp, Havre, 92; Bryce Hayes, Livingston, 92; Braden Kindopp, Sidney, 94; Theron Peterson, Havre, 94; Taven Coon, Glendive, 94; Kaden Harding, Miles City, 95; Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 96;
Truman Pierce, Lewistown, 96; Carson Barta, Lewistown, 97; Chance Marshall, Livingston, 99; Connor Brown, East Helena, 100; Tate Hazen, Sidney, 101; Will Tipton, Billings Central, 102; Kelton Simonson, East Helena, 102; Houston Dunn, Livingston, 103; Kale Reno, Havre, 104; Casey Rehbein, Sidney, 110; Justin Brewer, East Helena, 110; Tristan Jarvis, Glendive, 113; Logan Schumacker, Sidney, 114; Ben Noteboom, Hardin, 115; Keaton Shanks, Glendive, 116; Brady Kittelmann, Lockwood, 121; Brock Boyer, Hardin, 122; Nolan Wu, Miles City, 122; Hunter Moos, Glendive, 128; Logan Dighans, Miles City, 130; Caleb Schwen, East Helena, 134; Garrett Miller, Lockwood, 136; Tysan Tuck, East Helena, 140; Casey SLivingstons, Miles City, WD.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Laurel 334, 2. Sidney 395, 3. Livingston 408, 4. Havre 463, 5. Lewistown 465, 6. Miles City 479, 7. Billings Central 488, 8. Hardin 499.
Individuals: Hannah Adams, Laurel, 79; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 80; Karysn Swigart, Miles City, 85; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 85; Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 90; Karly Volk, Sidney, 95; Molly Coony, Laurel, 96; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 96; Ashlan Mortenson, Livingston, 99; Jessica Gubler, Livingston, 100; Kenzie Bender, Central, 101; Kiaralynn Wedinger, Lockwood, 101; Kara Allen, Livingston, 101; Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 102; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 102; Ella Norby, Sidney, 102; Emilee Iverson, Sidney, 107; Carlee Kato, Havre, 108; Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 108; Jori Haugen, Central, 109; Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, 113; Mariah Fogle, Lewistown, 114; Anna Gremaux, Lewistown, 118;
Gianna Gutowski, East Helena, 118; Revonna Alamo, Hardin, 119; Gemma Sharples, Glendive, 119; BrookLynn Behl, Lewistown, 120; Cancence Blankenship, Miles City, 122; Erin Hafemann, Hardin, 123; Sylvie Miles Citykeon-Hanson, Havre, 125; Macie Flamm, Hardin, 126; Ramey Coon, Glendive, 126; Brynn Notbohm, Miles City, 127; Katharine Greenwood, Havre, 128; Lliana Milburn, Central, 129; Cyleigh Kelley, Lockwood, 129; Darby Wells, Hardin, 131; Lexy Breidenbach, Lewistown, 133; Olivia Pfeiffer, East Helena, 136; Aubrielle Grandpre, Livingston, 137; Abby Uffelman, Hardin, 143; Kendal Lange, Miles City, 145; Arrwyn Milburn, Central, 149; Shelby Davis, East Helena, 153; Addison Stinnett, Glendive, 170; Sophia Kirkpatrick, Havre, 180.
