Miles City Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Sidney 375, Lewistown 343, Miles City 409, Glendive 432.
Top 10 individuals: Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 76; Matthew Hansen, Sidney, 80; Fischer Brown, Lewistown 83; Taven Coon, Glendive, 87; Branden Kindopp, Sidney, 88; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 90; Carson Barta, Lewistown 91; Carter Wichman, Lewistown, 93; Hayden Conn, Sidney, 100; Bridger Bolton, Lewistown, 106.
Girls
Team scores: Sidney 405, Miles City 485, Lewistown 615.
Top 10 individuals: Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 86; Karly Volk, Sidney, 98; Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 99; Ella Norby, Sidney, 102; Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 106; Emilee Iversen, Sidney, 108; Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 108; Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, 109; Ramey Coon, Glendive, 122; Mariah Fogle, Lewistown, 124.
