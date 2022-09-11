Sidney Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 300, Billings Central 334, Lewistown 340, Miles City 343, Havre 366, Sidney 373, Lockwood 386, Glendive 395, Hardin 424.

Top 10: Cam Hackman, Lau, 70; Eli Weisenberger, Lau, 74; Kyle Lennah, Lau, 77; Ryder Lee, MC, 77; Sam Norman, Lau, 79; Matthew Ramshaw, BC, 80; Fischer Brown, Lew, 80; Brady McCollum, Lau, 81; Conroy Schmitt, BC, 82; Trayson Hart, Lau JV, 83.

Girls

Team scores: Sidney 404, Lockwood 414, Billings Central 417, Lewistown 419, Havre 453, Miles City 505, Hardin 512.

Top 10: Kiaralynn Weidinger, Loc, 83; Karsyn Swigart, MC, 87; Alyssa Robertus, Lau, 92; Anna Prill, BC, 93; Mercedes Lamb, Sid, 98; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lew, 98; Ella Norby, Sid, 99; Jori Haugen, BC, 100; Emilee Iversen, Sid, 102; Kaitlin Ferris, BC, 102.

