Sidney Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 300, Billings Central 334, Lewistown 340, Miles City 343, Havre 366, Sidney 373, Lockwood 386, Glendive 395, Hardin 424.
Top 10: Cam Hackman, Lau, 70; Eli Weisenberger, Lau, 74; Kyle Lennah, Lau, 77; Ryder Lee, MC, 77; Sam Norman, Lau, 79; Matthew Ramshaw, BC, 80; Fischer Brown, Lew, 80; Brady McCollum, Lau, 81; Conroy Schmitt, BC, 82; Trayson Hart, Lau JV, 83.
Girls
Team scores: Sidney 404, Lockwood 414, Billings Central 417, Lewistown 419, Havre 453, Miles City 505, Hardin 512.
Top 10: Kiaralynn Weidinger, Loc, 83; Karsyn Swigart, MC, 87; Alyssa Robertus, Lau, 92; Anna Prill, BC, 93; Mercedes Lamb, Sid, 98; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lew, 98; Ella Norby, Sid, 99; Jori Haugen, BC, 100; Emilee Iversen, Sid, 102; Kaitlin Ferris, BC, 102.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.