21B Divisionals
at Eaglerock
Monday
Girls
Team scores: Columbus 409, Colstrip 413, Big Timber 424, Shepherd 458, Huntley Project 475, Red Lodge 489, Roundup 539.
Top 15 individuals: Isabelle Sager, Red Lodge, 81; Camryn Collins, Baker, 88; Abby Baer, Colstrip, 92; Dianna Mandajoyan, Colstrip, 92; Sam Moore, Big Timber, 93; Aubree Mitchum, Columbus, 96; Natalie Roberts, Big Timber, 99; Kodi Obert, Columbus, 101; Hailey Reynolds, Shepherd, 102; Molly Hamilton, Columbus, 103; Beatriz Antonio, Huntley Project, 105; Cassadie Howe, Shepherd, 108; Cady Ekle, Columbus, 109; Kennah Jensen, Roundup, 110; Macy Burns, Colstrip, 111.
Boys
Team scores: Columbus 350, Baker 356, Red Lodge 372, Forsyth 384, Huntley Project 384, Colstrip 387, Shepherd 426, Roundup 433, Big Rimber 472, Lodge Grass 572.
Top 15 individuals: Landon Olson, Columbus, 77; Konner Flint, Baker, 81; Rowdy Hudson, Huntley Project, 83; Caden Meier, Columbus, 86; Joe Lackman, Forsyth, 86; Jaxson Tronstad, Baker, 87; Holter Sand, Forsyth, 88; Burke Mastel, Red Lodge, 88; Rory Lingle, Baker, 90; Chase Anderson, Columbus, 90; Kyler Burton, Colstrip, 91; Everest Carmain, Red Lodge, 93; Kaide Griffith, Roundup, 93; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 94; Malachi Warneke, Shepherd, 94.
