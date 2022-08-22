Billings Invitational

Monday

at Yegen

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings West 316, Billings Senior 322, Bozeman Gallatin 341, Great Falls CMR 344, Bozeman 367, West JV1 373, Senior JV1 375, Belgrade 380, Laurel 392, Sidney 432.

Top 10 individuals: Bella Johnson, West, 73; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 76; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 78; Hayden Trost, West, 79; Annika Brocklebank, West, 79; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 80; Becca Washington, Senior, 81; Moe Kobold, Senior, 82; Kendra Thayer, CMR, 82; Alison Shenk, West JV1, 82.

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 286, Billings Skyview 300, Bozeman 305, Great Falls CMR 313, Billings West 316, Bozeman Gallatin 317, Billings Senior 321, West JV1 324, Billings Central 326, Skyview JV1 330, Belgrade 333, Great Falls 342, Senior JV1 373, Skyview JV2 394, Senior JV2 455.

Top 10 individuals: Logan Connolly, Skyview, 67; Cam Hackmann, Laurel, 68; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 70; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 71; Tyler Brunner, Senior, 72; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 72; Tye Boone, Skyview, 73; Sam Norman, Laurel, 73; Brady McCollum, Laurel, 73; Brek Strobel West JV1, 73.

