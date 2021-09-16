Billings Central Invitational
at Yegen
Girls
Team scores: 1, Laurel, 327; 2, Livingston, 356; 3, Miles City, 393; 4, Billings Central, 399; 5, Sidney, 406; 6, Lewistown, 407; 7, Havre, 434.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Hannah Adams, Laurel, 75; 2, Breana Jensen, Laurel, 75; 3, Karly Volk, Sidney, 77; 4, Kara Allen, Livingston, 83; 5, Karsyn Swigart, Miles City 83; 6, Haylee Adams, 85, Laurel; 7, Adison Stinnett, 85, Glendive; 8, Jessica Gubler, 85, Livingston; 9, Kiaralynn Weidiger, 89, Lockwood; 10, Izzy Mecklenburg, 90, Lewistown.
Boys
Team scores: 1, Livingston 297; 2, Laurel 302; 3, Billings Central, 311; 4, Lewistown, 327; 5, Havre, 337; 6, Sidney, 378; 7, Glendive, 379; 8, Miles City, 387; 9, Lockwood, 403.
Top 10 individual: 1, Danyk Jacobsen, 70, Livingston; 2, Aubrey Kelley, 71, Livingston; 3, Reese Jensen, 72, Billings Central; 4, Eli Weisenberger, 72, Laurel; 5, Conor Walsh, 73, Billings Central; 6, Cam Hackman, 74, Laurel; 7, Fischer Brown, 76, Lewistown; 8, Chance Marshall, 76, Livingston; 9, Blake Harlan, 78, Billings Central; 10, Carson Barta, 78, Lewistown.
