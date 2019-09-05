Billings City meet

At Yegen

Modified match play

Boys team scores: Billings Senior 8 points, Billings West 6.5, Billings Skyview .5.

Girls team scores: Billings West 6.5, Billings Senior 4.5, Billings Skyview 4.

NOTE: Each player participated in two six-hole matches to accommodate the three schools. Each player played a total of 12 holes.

Butte Invitational

Thursday

Fairmont Springs Resort Golf

Par 72

Boys

Final team results: Bozeman 615, Helena Capital 649, Glacier 662, Butte High 669, Missoula Sentinel 675, Belgrade 700, Missoula Big Sky 743, Flathead 745, CMR 748, Helena High 752, Butte Central 759. Not fielding a full team — Missoula Hellgate, Great Falls High, Butte High JV

Top Individuals: 1. Justus Verge, Bozeman, 146; 2. Jordan Verge, Bozeman, 149; 3. J.R. Small, Bozeman, 154; 4. Gabe Witham, Helena Capital; 5. Kaven Noctor, Butte High, 155; 6. Trevor Swanson, Helena Capital, 157; 7. Tyler Avery, Glacier, 157; 8. Joe Opitz, Missoula Sentinel, 163; 9. Jack Prigge, Butte High, 165; 10. Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman, 83

Girls

Final team results: Bozeman 675, Butte High 734, Helena High 755, Flathead 805, Glacier 831, Helena Capital 855, Great Falls High 859, Butte High JV 894, CMR 933. Not fielding a full team — Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Sentinel, Butte Central

Top Individuals: 1. Cora Rosanova, Bozeman, 151; 2. Marcella Mercer, Flathead, 156; 3. Sami Yates, Bozeman, 161; 4. Kodie Hoagland, Butte High, 164; 5. Lauren Williams, Helena High, 173; 6. Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 176; 7. Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 177; 8. Ella Prigge, 9. Alana Griffin, Glacier, 91; 10. Ginny Kerr, Helena High, 180.

