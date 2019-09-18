Gallatin Valley Invitational

(Tuesday)

Boys

Team scores: Bozeman 286, Helena Capital 308, Laurel 314, Butte 338, Helena 388.

Top 10: Justus Verge, Boz, 67; Jordan Verge, Boz, 70; JR Small, Boz, 72; Caswell Bloomquist, HC, 73; Gabe Witham, HC, 74; Brock Blake, Belgrade, 74; Carson Hackmann, Lau, 76; Kade Ewalt, Lau, 76; Ramey Lloyd, Boz, 77; Daniel Loomis, Boz, 77; Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 77; Jacob Hinshaw, Belgrade, 77.

Girls

Team scores: Bozeman 322, Butte 361, Laurel 365, Helena 366, Helena Capital 400.

Top 10: Sami Yates, Boz, 73; Cooper Knarr, Boz, 76; Cora Rosanova, Boz, 81; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 84; Lauren Williams, Hel, 85; Hannah Adams, Lau, 86; Ginny Kerr, Hel, 86; Keli Hodges, Lau, 88; Haylee Adams, Lau, 89; Ella Prigge, Butte, 91.

