Billings Invitational

Boys

Team Scores: Bozeman 286-285-571; Laurel, 298-310-608; Billings Central, 317-316-633; Billings West, 319-335-654, Billings Senior, 327-331-658; CMR, 334-342-676; Belgrade, 343-345-688; Billings Skyview, 351-351-702; Billings Senior JV, 337-368-705; Billings West JV, 360-352-712.

Top 10: 1, Jordan Verge, Boz, 71-68-139; 2, Jhett Brailey Sen, 73-69-142; 3, Justus Verge, Boz, 72-70-142; 4, J.R. Small, Boz, 66-81-147; 5, Nick Pasquarello, Lau, 73-74-147; 6, Kade Ewalt, Lau, 76-75-151; 7, Ramey Lloyd, Boz, 77-74-151; 8, Eli Groshelle, CMR, 71-81-152; 9, Jacob Brandon, Boz, 79-73-152; 10, Siam Wilailuck, Sen, 80-73-153.

Girls

Team Scores: Bozeman, 316-310-626; Billings West, 310-329-639; Laurel, 321-350-671; Billings Senior, 359-373-732; Great Falls High, 368-384-752; Billings Skyview, 369-372-768; Billings Senior JV, 418-434-852; Billings West JV, 452-415-867; CMR, 457-452-909.

Top 10: 1, Carrie Carpenter, West, 69-73-142; 2, Cora Rosanova, Boz, 75-72-147; 3, Haylee Adams, Lau, 70-85-155; 4, Sami Yates, Boz, 81-75-156; 5, Cooper Knarr, Boz, 76-82-158; 6, Kyra Brachausen, BC, 82-77-159; 7, Kadence Fisher, West, 80-81-161; 8, Raelynn Bruyere, West, 79-84-163; 9, Hannah Adams, Lau, 81-84-165; 10, Halle Vandersloot, Boze, 84-81-165.

