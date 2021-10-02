State A golf tournament

at Polson Bay

Final results

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 653, Hamilton 762, Livingston 770, Polson 784, Corvallis 788, Whitefish 789, Miles City 802, Billings Central 884.

Top 25 individuals: Hannah Adams, Laurel 74-72-146; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 74-77-151; Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 76-81-157; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 79-79-158; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 83-80-163; Ashley Maki, Polson, 83-83-166; Karly Volk, Sidney, 84-85-169; Aly Rose, Hamilton, 86-85-171; Reagan LaPante, Miles City, 89-84-173; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 88-89-177; Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, 87-91-178; Anna Prill, Billings Central 90-92-182.

Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 90-93-183; Macy Whisenand, Lockwood, 88-98-186; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 90-96-186; Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 91-95-186; Jessica Gubler, Livingston 91-96-187; Alyssa Pretty on Top, Ronan, 92-97-189; Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 96-97-193; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 100-94-194; Ashlan Mortensen, Livingston, 99-97-196; Kara Allen, Livingston, 100-197; Kylee Niemeyer, Ronan, 102-95-197; Kila Cannon, Polson, 102-96-198; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 105-95-200.

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 597, Whitefish 606, Polson 617, Livingston 635, Hamilton 655, Billings Central 657, Lewistown 711, Corvallis 713.

Top 25 individuals: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 71-67-138; Billy Smith, Whitefish, 72-73-145; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 74-72-146; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 72-75-147; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 74-75-149; Carson Hupka, Polson, 75-75-150; Sam Norman, Laurel, 75-76-151; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 76-75-151; Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 73-79-152; Christian Lund, Polson, 75-80-155; Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 74-81-155; Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 78-77-155.

Hunter Emerson, Polson, 77-79-156; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 81-75-156; Torrin Ellis, Polson, 79-77-156; Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 78-79-157; Riley Brown, Whitefish, 83-76-159; Reece Malyevac, Libby, 80-81-161; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 80-81-161; Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, 78-84-162; Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 81-82-163; Mason Anderson, Corvallis, 82-81-163; Trayson Hart, Laurel, 82-81-163; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 81-83-164; Kamas Romney, Frenchtown, 86-78-164.

