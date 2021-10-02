State A golf tournament
at Polson Bay
Final results
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 653, Hamilton 762, Livingston 770, Polson 784, Corvallis 788, Whitefish 789, Miles City 802, Billings Central 884.
Top 25 individuals: Hannah Adams, Laurel 74-72-146; Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 74-77-151; Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 76-81-157; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 79-79-158; Breana Jensen, Laurel, 83-80-163; Ashley Maki, Polson, 83-83-166; Karly Volk, Sidney, 84-85-169; Aly Rose, Hamilton, 86-85-171; Reagan LaPante, Miles City, 89-84-173; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 88-89-177; Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, 87-91-178; Anna Prill, Billings Central 90-92-182.
Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 90-93-183; Macy Whisenand, Lockwood, 88-98-186; Molly Cooney, Laurel, 90-96-186; Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 91-95-186; Jessica Gubler, Livingston 91-96-187; Alyssa Pretty on Top, Ronan, 92-97-189; Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 96-97-193; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 100-94-194; Ashlan Mortensen, Livingston, 99-97-196; Kara Allen, Livingston, 100-197; Kylee Niemeyer, Ronan, 102-95-197; Kila Cannon, Polson, 102-96-198; Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 105-95-200.
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 597, Whitefish 606, Polson 617, Livingston 635, Hamilton 655, Billings Central 657, Lewistown 711, Corvallis 713.
Top 25 individuals: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 71-67-138; Billy Smith, Whitefish, 72-73-145; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 74-72-146; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 72-75-147; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 74-75-149; Carson Hupka, Polson, 75-75-150; Sam Norman, Laurel, 75-76-151; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 76-75-151; Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 73-79-152; Christian Lund, Polson, 75-80-155; Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 74-81-155; Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 78-77-155.
Hunter Emerson, Polson, 77-79-156; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 81-75-156; Torrin Ellis, Polson, 79-77-156; Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 78-79-157; Riley Brown, Whitefish, 83-76-159; Reece Malyevac, Libby, 80-81-161; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 80-81-161; Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, 78-84-162; Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 81-82-163; Mason Anderson, Corvallis, 82-81-163; Trayson Hart, Laurel, 82-81-163; Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 81-83-164; Kamas Romney, Frenchtown, 86-78-164.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.