State A golf tournament

at Polson Bay

Round 1

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 326, Hamilton 383, Livingston 386, Polson 388, Whitefish 390, Corvallis 397, Miles City 402, Billings Central 443.

Top 25 individuals: Hannah Adams, Laurel and Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 74; Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 76; Haylee Adams, Laurel, 79; Ashley Maki, Polson and Breana Jensen, Laurel, 83; Karly Volk, Sidney, 84; Aly Rose, Hamilton, 86; Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, 87; Macy Whisenand, Whitefish, and Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 88; Reagan LaPante, Miles City, 89.

Anna Prill, Billings Central, and Molly Cooney, Laurel, and Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 90; Jessica Gubler, Livingston, and Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 91; Alyssa Pretty on Top, Ronan, 92; Elsa Cajune, Livingston, and Kylee Seifert, Polson, 96; Shea Reber, Havre, and Ashlan Mortensen, Livingston, 99; Camille Poncin, Livingston, and Kara Allen, Livingston, 100; Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, and Alyssa Robertus, Laurel, and Fern Stewart, Hamilton, 101.

BOYS

Team scores: Whitefish 297, Laurel 301, Polson 306, Livingston 316, Hamilton 325, Billings Central 343, Lewistown 348, Corvallis 363.

Top 25 individuals: Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 71; Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, and Billy Smith, Whitefish, 72; Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 73; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, and Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, and Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 74; Carson Hupka, Polson, and Sam Norman, Laurel, and Christian Lund, Polson, 75; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 76; Hunter Emerson, Polson, 77.

Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, and Jackson Heath, Hamilton, and Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 78; Torrin Ellis, Polson, 79; Reece Malyevac, Libby, and Ryder Lee, Miles City, 80; Reese Jensen, Billings Central, and Trey Ewalt, Laurel, and Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 81; Carson Barta, Lewistown, and Mason Anderson, Corvallis, and Trayson Hart, Laurel, 82; Riley Brown, Whitefish, and Chance Marshall, Livingston, 83.

