State AA Golf Tournament
at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club
Bozeman
Final Round
BOYS
Team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 294-287--581, Kalispell Glacier 302-304--606, Helena Capital 311-304--615, Missoula Sentinel 314-309-615, Billings Senior 325-307--632, Billings Skyview 327-339--666, Billings West 343-334--677, Bozeman 337-344--681, Missoula Big Sky 339-347--686, Kalispell Flathead 361-357--718.
Top 25 individuals: Jordan Verge, Gallatin, 71-66--137; Justus Verge, Gallatin, 71-70--141; Jack Prigge, Butte, 72-72--144; Joe McGreevey, Capital, 72-74--146; Will Salonen, Glacier, 74-72--146; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 76-73--149; Ramey Lloyd, Gallatin, 75-75--150; Tye Boone, Skyview, 77-73--150; Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 73-79--152; Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 75-77--152; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 76-77--153; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 77-76--153; Joe Opitz, Sentinel, 80-75--155; Stevie Voigt, Gallatin, 79-76--155; Reece Mayala, Senior, 77-79--156; Trey Mattson, Hellgate, 77-79--156; Cade Wagner, Senior, 81-75--156; Sam Wilailuck, Senior, 86-70--156; Trey Engellant, Glacier, 75-82--177; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 77-80--157; Willis Philliber, Hellgate, 82-76--158; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 78-81--157; Treyden Haber, West, 83-76--159; Clay Godwin, Sentinel, 80-80--160; Colin McCarthy, Sentinel, 79-81--160.
GIRLS
Team scores: Billings West 320-341--661, Billings Senior 358-348--706, Bozeman 357-353--710, Bozeman Gallatin 355-357--712, Helena Capital 387-376--763, Kalispell Glacier 393-394--787, Belgrade 442-429--871, Kalispell Flathead 445-433--878, Butte 457-438--895, Missoula Sentinel 454-449--903.
Top 25: Bella Johnson, West, 71-77--148; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 82-73--155; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 85-81--166; Hayden Trost, West, 84-82--166; Elly Atkins, Bozeman, 82-87--169; Kadence Fischer, West, 82-87--169; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 82-87--169; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 84-86--170; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 86-84--170; Ella Torsleff, Gallatin, 85-87--172; Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 87-85--172; Stella Claridge, Glacier, 85-89--174; Sara Priebe, Bozeman, 91-86--177; Annika Brocklebank, West, 83-95--178; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 91-88--179; Megan Voegele, West, 85-96--181; Zoe Ceartin, Gallatin, 89; Becca Washington, Senior, 90; Sarah Halferty, Helena, 92-89--181; Zoie Ceartin, Gallatin, 89-92--181; Averi Bertram, Bozeman, 94-92--186; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 96-91--187; Ava Couture, Bozeman, 93-94--187; Megan Swanson, Capital, 100-87--187; Paige O’Mara, Capital, 92-96--188; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 95-94--189.
