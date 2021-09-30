State AA Golf Tournament
at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club
Bozeman
Round 1
BOYS
Team scores: Bozeman Gallatin 294, Kalispell Glacier 302, Helena Capital 311, Missoula Sentinel 314, Billings Senior 325, Billings Skyview 327, Bozeman 337, Missoula Big Sky 339, Billings West 343, Kalispell Flathead 361.
Top 25 individuals: Jordan Verge, Gallatin, 71; Justus Verge, Gallatin, 71; Jack Prigge, Butte, 72; Joe McGreevey, Capital, 72; Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 73; Will Salonen, Glacier, 74; Ramey Lloyd, Gallatin, 75; Trey Engellant, Glacier, 75; Dutch Teders, Capital, 75; Kade McDonough, Sentinel, 75.
Eli Groshelle, CMR, 76; Tyler Avery, Glacier, 76; Tye Boone, Skyview, 77; Cale Hines, Capital, 77; Gavin Klein, Gallatin, 77; Sam Engellant, Glacier, 77; Reece Mayala, Senior, 77; Trey Mattson, Hellgate, 77; Logan Connolly, Skyview, 78.
Colin McCarthy, Sentinel, 79; Stevie Voigt, Gallatin, 79; Joe Opitz, Sentinel, 80; Clay Godwin, Sentinel, 80; Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 80; Cade Wagner, Senior, 81; Drew Lowry, Flathead, 81.
GIRLS
Team scores: Billings West 320, Bozeman Gallatin 355, Bozeman 357, Billings Senior 358, Helena Capital 387, Kalispell Glacier 393, Belgrade 442, Kalispell Flathead 445, Missoula Sentinel 454, Butte 457.
Top 25: Bella Johnson, West, 71; Elly Atkins, Bozeman, 82; Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 82; Kadence Fischer, West, 82; Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 82; Annika Brocklebank, West, 83; Lauren Mayala, Senior, 84; Hayden Trost, West, 84; Ella Torsleff, Gallatin, 85; Kenzie Walsh, Senior, 85;
Stella Claridge, Glacier, 85; Megan Voegele, West, 85; Addiley Lloyd, Gallatin, 86; Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 87; Zoe Ceartin, Gallatin, 89; Becca Washington, Senior, 90; Sara Priebe, Bozeman, 91; Olivia Yochim, Bozeman, 91; Sarah Halferty, Helena, 92; Paige O’Mara, Capital, 92;
Ava Couture, Bozeman, 93; Averi Bertram, Bozeman, 94; Addison Bleile, Gallatin, 95; Bella Anderson, Belgrade, 96; Olivia McGreevey, Capital, 96.
