HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
STATE AA TOURNAMENT
at Meadowlark Country Club
Thursday
First day
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 309, Missoula Sentinel 346, Helena Capital 347, Billings Senior 350, Glacier 361, Billings Skyview 362, Belgrade 362, Flathead 368, Butte 370, Billings West 373, Missoula Big Sky 375, CMR 377, Missoula Hellgate 378, Helena High 400, Great Falls 408.
Girls
Team scores: Butte 356, Bozeman 362, Helena High 366, Billings West 375, Billings Senior 378, Billings Skyview 386, Flathead 400, Helena Capital 413, Glacier 417, Great Falls 443, CMR 470. Not fielding a full team – Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Sentinel, Belgrade.
Boys individuals
Justus Verge, BOZ, 71; Jordan Verge, BOZ, 74; Kaven Noctor, BUT, 79; Eli Groshelle, CMR, 81; Aidan Binau, SKY, 82; J.R. Small, BOZ, 82; Ramey Lloyd, BOZ, 82; Gabe Witham, CAP, 82; Tyler Avery, GLC, 84; Reece Mayala, SEN, 85; Connor Halligan, WST, 85; Jaden Dennis, MSN, 85; Trevor Swanson, CAP, 85; Blake Brock, BEL, 85; Ezera Epperly, FHD, 86; Trento Olson, GFH, 86; Hayden Ellis, MBS, 86; Zack Hangas, MSN, 86; Cameron Ketchum, SKY, 87; Daniel Loomis, BOZ, 87; Will Salonen, GLC, 87; Joe Opitz, MSN, 87; Siam Wilailuck, SEN, 88; Tyler Brunner, SEN, 88; Clay Godwin, MSN, 88; Luke Thomson, HH, 88; Jhett Braley, SEN, 89; Hunter Salcido, BUT, 89; Dutch Teders, CAP, 89; Anthony Madison, BEL, 89; Jaxson Hinshaw, BEL, 89; Carson Shuchecki, MBS, 90; Trey Mattson, MHG, 90; Andrew Hauser, MSN, 90; Croix Flohr, WST, 91; Fox Weymouth, CMR, 91; Joston Cripe, FHD, 91; Aiden Gappert, MHG, 91; Caswell Bloomquist, CAP, 91; Kadin Gall, FHD, 93; Ryan Harvey, MBS, 93; Jack Prigge, BUT, 94; Sam Manaker, GLC, 94; Ben Ebel, SKY, 96; Coby Kunda, GLC, 96; William Philliber, MHG, 96; Ride Wohler, SKY, 97; Jace Kirschman, WST, 97; Keaton Cassidy, GLC, 97; Cade Wagner, SEN, 98; Drew Lowry, FHD, 98; Byren Stoner, HH, 99; Brodie, Falk, BEL, 99; Robby Harper, SKY, 100; Jacob Wassmer, WST, 100; Brett Stoos, CAP, 100; Josh Beck, MHG, 101; Dylan Ahlgren, WST, 102; Kaleb Engel, CMR, 102; Braxton Butler, BEL, 102; Brevyn Goosen, CMR, 103; Wyeth Hayes, GFH, 104; Thomas Huguet, MHG, 104; Lucas Coulter, FHD, 105; Adler Lybbert, HH, 105; Cayden Bateman, MBS, 106; JT Sullivan, BUT, 108; James Lane, HH, 108; Manuel Montoya, GFH, 109; Tate Swanson, GFH 109; Ty Insko, BUT, 111; Myles Jacobs, HH, 118; Trey Wasson, CMR, 120; Chris Dill, MBS, 123; Tate O’Neil, GFH, 138.
Girls individuals
Carrie Carpenter, WST, 75; Marcella Mercer, FHD, 79; Ella Prigge, BUT, 82; Cooper Knarr, BOZ, 85; Samantha Benson, SEN, 87; Lauren Williams, HH, 87; Cierra Sundheim, SKY, 88; Sami Yates, BOZ, 89; Jillian Wynne, FHD, 89; Ginny Kerr, HH, 89; Kadence Fischer, WST, 90; Cora Rosanova, BOZ, 90; Kennedy Lean, BUT, 90; Kodie Hoagland, BUT, 91; Bryn Turnquist, SEN, 93; Grace Luoma, BUT, 93; Lexi McNew, CAP, 93; Celi Chapman, HH, 94; Pilar Santos, HH, 96; Amanda King, SKY, 98; Franchi Ceartin, BOZ, 98; KK Lawrence, CAP, 98; Gigi Montague, SEN, 99; Cassidy Venner, SEN, 99; Kaitlyn Hensel, SKY, 99; Halle Vandersloot, BOZ, 99; Abi Manger, GLR, 100; Morgan Sunchild, GFH, 100; Meilyn Armstrong, SKY, 101; Kennedy Venner, SEN, 102; Patyn Viker, WST, 102; Blayke Froppiano, GLR, 102; Mackenzie Finnegan, BUT, 103; Kelly Jones, GFH, 104; Stella Claridge, GLR, 105; Zita Gravely, CAP, 105; Bailee Potratz, CMR, 106; Raelyan Bruyere, WST, 108; Kendra Thayer, CMR, 109; Barbara McGregor, WST, 110; Hannah Nikunen, GLR, 110; Allee Meyer, GLR, 112; McKinlie Murer, FHD, 113; Bella Cory, MHG, 113; Gabbie Hasskamp, MBS, 113; Sophia Flikkeman, BEL, 113; Gracie Mestas, SKY, 114; McKenna Malsam, GFH, 117, Paige O’Mara, CAP, 117; Morgan Jacobson, MBS, 117; Kianna Storm, FHD, 119; Jadyn Johsnon, HH, 121; Kendall Haverlandt, GFH, 122; Megan Swanson, CAP, 123; Alexa Fjelstad, GFH, 125; Tristan Zaremski, CMR, 126; Kylie Henderson, CMR, 129; Brynn Butler, BEL, 130; Sophie Dykhuizen, FHD, 131; Isabella Corn, CMR, 136; Jordan Whitaker, BEL, 137.
