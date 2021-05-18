Class C state tournament
at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
First round (Tuesday)
Girls
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 286, Harlowton 295, Plentywood 303, Belt 338, Richey-Lambert 340, Chinook 341, Fairview 344, Broadus 347, Wibaux 348, Seeley-Swan 349, Plains 354, Park City 366, Scobey 374, Absarokee 384.
Individual scores: TJ Nordahl, Lone Peak, 85; Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 86; Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 88; Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, 89; Sage King, Harlowton, 96; Teagan Olivia, Harlowton, 97; Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 97; Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 100; Kimmy Curry, Plains, 101; Kylee Permann, Belt, 102; Nikole Hereim, Harlowton, 102; Casha Corda, Fort Benton, 103; Ashtyn Curtiss, Plentywood, 103; Crystal Hofer, Chinook, 104; Isabelle Fatzinger, Richey-Lambert, 104; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 105; Halle Bacon, Harlowton, 105; Sage Kilgore, Scobey, 105; Rebecca Lynn, Hobson, 106; Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 107; Hailey Bell, Chinook, 109; Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian, 109; Alison Jensen, Fairview, 109; Maddison Osterman, Belt, 113; Kalyn Dow, Centerville, 113; Autumn Heppner, Plentywood, 114; Paige Carda, Richey-Lambert, 114; Tessa McNeil, Park City, 115; Kaylee Cole, Plains, 115; Tegan Mauldin, Seeley-Swan, 116; Makena Hauge, Culbertson, 116; Bethany Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 116; Briana Robins, Sunburst, 117; Ava Thornsberry, Seeley-Swan, 117; Avery Seadeek, Fariview, 117; Devan Beeler, Wibaux, 118; Dani Beery, Fairview, 118; Lauryn Billing, Broadus, 120; Whitley Maher, Scobey, 121; Gracie Barabero, Broadus, 122; Tara Robins, Sunburst, 122; Kendyll Story, Park City, 122; Laurel Sponheim, Richey-Lambert, 122; Shayanne Castro, Savage, 123; Shantel Bertelson, Wibaux, 123; Danika Lords, Belt, 123; Aubrei Constant, Superior, 123; Jenna Linder, Scobey, 126; Nila Dawson, Absarokee, 127; Alison Howes, Absarokee, 128; Lauren Kjos, Fairview, 128; Morgan Friede, Chinook, 128; Emily Routen, Absarokee, 129; Halle Larson, Park City, 129; Alison Wertheimer, Hobson, 132; Lea Aye, Broadus, 135; Cora Stone, Seeley-Swan, 137; Grace Horton, Plains, 138; Josie Wilcynski, Lone Peak, 139; Madison Allen, Ennis, 143; Lizzi Wiens, Plentywood, 144; Lexa Craft, Plains, 146; Sarah Dollenger, Belt, 147; Kylee Anderson, Scobey, 148; Addie Baker, Park City, 152; Lauren VanCleefe, Superior, 165.
Boys
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 228, Westby-Grenora 264, Alberton-Superior 275, Broadus 284, Chinook 290, Plentywood 294, Scobey 296, Ennis 297, Highwood 299, White Sulphur Springs 310, Centerville 320, Froid-Lake 320.
Individual scores: Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian, 72; Kale Peterson, Westby-Grenora, 74; Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 76; Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 80; Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, 82; Tucker Johnstone, Park City, 83; Justin Smith, Cascade, 84; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 85; Jakob Gill, Plentywood, 86; Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 87; Danner Haskins, Superior, 87; Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora, 88; Ethan Macleod, Chinook, 89; Kortny Cathey, Broadus, 90; Ian Swanson, Ennis, 90; Caden West, White Sulphur Springs, 90; Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 91; Aaron Waddle, Superior, 91; Joziah Brost, Broadus, 92; Nicholas Johnson, Ennis, 96; Sterling Thiel, Savage, 96, Chaz Dilley, Centerville, 97; Duncan Chisolm, Plains, 97; Carter Mclees, Superior, 97; Braedon Romo, Bainville, 98; Braden Eoff, Chinook, 98; Andrew Ballantyne, Fort Benton, 98; Pierce King, Lone Peak, 98; Mackenzie Gordon, White Sulphur Springs, 99; Mason Rathbun, Park City, 100; Brian Mask, Superior, 101; Wyatt Gee, Broadus, 102; Adian Harbin, Westby-Grenora, 102; Benton Elliott, Chinook, 103; Landon Lee, Highwood, 103; Nolan Schumacher, Lone Peak, 103; Owen Fishell, Scobey, 103; Isaac Johnson, Froid-Lake, 104; Eli Sorenson, Plentywood, 104; Chris Hagan, Plentywood, 104; Kase Anderson, Seeley-Swan, 104; Keegan Klasner, Centerville, 106; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 107; Ben Haley, Seeley-Swan, 107; Kanyon Taylor, Fairview, 108; Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Lake, 108; Walker Ator, Froid-Lake, 108; Tristan Fladger, Scobey, 108; Will Boumans, Valier, 108; Cade Hanson, Sunburst, 109; Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora, 109; Colter Romo, Culbertson, 110; M. Toko Stops, Plenty Coups, 110; Erik Pula, Chinook, 111; Jarrett Jenkins, Ennis, 111; Colten Miske, Wibaux, 111; Jackson Wright, Fort Benton, 112; Ridger Bowman, Highwood, 114; Summit Browning, Gardiner, 115; Cade Hutchins, Centerville, 117; Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 118; Connor McDaniel, White Sulphur Springs, 121; Brandt Snead, Plains, 124; Zach Freeman, Plentywood, 126; Jaden Koon, Sunburst, withdrew.
