Class C state tournament
at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
Final round (Wednesday)
Girls
Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 286-290--576; 2. Plentywood 303-296--599; 3. Harlowton 295-317--612; 4. Chinook 341-322--663; 5. Fairview 344-341--685; 6. Belt 338-350--688; 7. Seeley-Swan 349-342--691; 8. Broadus 347-349--696; 9. Plains 354-342--696; 10. Scobey 352-345--697; 11. Wibaux 348-363--711; 12. Richey-Lambert 340-380--720; 13. Park City 366-363--729; 14. Absarokee 384-367--751.
Individual scores: 1. Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 86-85--171; 2. TJ Nordahl, Lone Peak, 85-91--176; 3. Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, 89-90--179; 4. Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 88-85--183; 5. Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 97-96--193; 6. Sage King, Harlowton, 96-99--195; 7. Kimmy Curry, Plains, 101-98--109; 8. Casha Corda, Fort Benton, 103-98--201 and Crystal Hofer, Chinook, 104-97--201; 10. Ashyn Curtiss, Plentywood, 103-100--203, Sage Kilgore, Scobey, 105-98--203; 12. Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 100-104--204, and Teagan Olivia, Harlowton, 97-107--204; 14. Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 105-102--207; 15. Nikole Hereim, Harlowton, 102-111--213; 16. Kylee Permann, Belt, 102-115--217, and Hailey Bell, Chinook, 109-108--217; 18. Rebecca Lynn, Hobson, 106-114--220, and Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 107-113--220; Allison Jensen, Fairview, 109-112--221, Halle Bacon, Harlowton, 105-116--221, and Kalyn Dow, Centerville, 113-108--221; 23. Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian, 109-115--224; 24. Tessa McNeil, Park City, 115-110--225, and Autumn Heppner, Plentywood,114-111--225; 26. Teagan Mauldin, Seeley-Swan, 116-113--229, and Kaylee Cole, Plains, 115-114-229; 28. Makena Hauge, Culbertson, 116-116--232, and Maddison Osterman, Belt, 113-119--232; 30. Avery Seadeek, Fairview, 117-116--233; 31. Dani Beery, Fairview, 118-118--236; 32. Bethany Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 116-121--237; 33. Devan Beeler, Wibaux, 118-120--238; 34. Whitney Maher, Scobey, 121-118--239, Danika Lords, Belt, 123-116-239, and Isabella Fatzinger, Richey-Lambert, 104-135--239; 37. Paige Carda, Richey-Lambert, 114-126--240; 38. Lauren Kjos, Fairview, 128-113--241, Shayanne Castro, Savage, 123-118-241, and Laurel Sponheim, Richey-Lambert, 122-119--241; 41. Nila Dawson, Absarokee, 127-116--243, and Lauren Billing, Broadus, 121-122--243; 43. Ava Thornsberry, Seeley-Swan, 117-127--244, and Briana Robins, Sunburst, 117-127-244; 45. Cora Stone, Seeley-Swan, 137-108--245, and Morgan Friede, Chinook, 128-117--245; 47. Gracie Barabero, Broadus, 122-125--247; 48. Allison Howes, Absarokee, 128-121--249, and Halle Larson, Park City, 129-120--249; 50. Alison Wertheimer, Hobson, 132-118--250; 51. Shantel Bertelson, Wibaux, 123-130--253; 52. Jenna Linder, Scobey, 126-129--255, and Tara Robins, Sunburst, 122-133--255; 54. Josie Wilcysnski, Lone Peak, 139-117--256; 55. Emily Routen, Absarokee, 129-130--259 and Kendyll Story, Park City, 122-137--259; 57. Madison Allen, Ennis, 143-123--266; 58. Aubrei Constant, Superior, 123-144--267; 59. Grace Horton, Plains, 138-130--268; 60. Lea Aye, Broadus, 135-138--273; 61. Lizzi Wiens, Plentywood, 144-130--274; 62. Sarah Dollenger, Belt, 147-131--278; 63. Lexa Craft, Plains, 146-133--279; 64. Addie Baker, Park City, 152-133--285; 65. Kaylee Anderson, Scobey, 148-145--293; 66. Lauren Vancleefe, Superior, 165-172--337.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 228-232--460; 2. Westby-Grenora 264-269--533; 3. Alberton-Superior 275-272--547; 4. Broadus 285-296--580; 5. Ennis 297-291--588; 6. Scobey 296-301--597; 7. Plentywood 294-304--598; 8. Highwood 299-306--605; Chinook 290-323--613; 10. White Sulphur Springs 310-314--624; 11. Centerville 320-321--641; 12. Froid-Lake 320-334--654.
Individual scores: 1. Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian, 72-74--146; 2. Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 76-76--152; 3. Kale Peterson, Westby-Grenora, 74-80--143; 4. Tucker Johnstone, Park City, 83-77--160; 5. Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 80-82--162; 6. Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 87-82--169; 7. Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, 82-88--170, and Justin Smith, Cascade, 84-86--170; 9. Danner Haskins, Superior, 87-85--172; 10. Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 91-85--176; 11. Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 85-92--177; 12. Caden West, White Sulphur Springs, 90-89--179; 13. Aaron Waddle, Superior, 91-89--180, and Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora, 88-92--180; 15. Nicholas Jefferson, Ennis, 96-89--185, and Ian Swanson, Ennis, 90-95--185; 17. Joziah Brost, Broadus, 92-94--186; 18. Jakob Gill, Plentywood, 86-105--191; Sterling Thiel, Savage, 96-96--192; 20. Chaz Dilley, Centerville, 97-98--194; 21. Carter Mclees, Superior, 97-98--195, and Andrew Ballantyne, Fort Benton, 98-97--195; 23. Pierce King, Lone Peak, 98-98--196; 24. Kortny Cathey, Broadus, 90-108-198; 25. Mason Rathbun, Park City, 100-101--201, Ethan Macleod, Chinook, 89-112-201, Brian Mask, Superior, 101-100--201, and Cade Hanson, Sunburst, 109-92--201; 29. Ben Haley, Seeley-Swan, 107-95--202, Eli Sorenson, Plentywood, 104-98--202, Aidan Harbin, Westby-Grenora, 102-100--202; 32. Wyatt Gee, Broadus, 102-101--203; 33. Mackenzie Gordon, White Sulphur Springs, 103-101--204; Chris Hagan, Plentywood, 104-101--205; 35. Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora, 109-97--206, and Benton Elliott, Chinook, 103-103--206; 37. Duncan Chisholm, Plains, 97-110--207; 38. Braedon Romo, Bainville, 98-110--208, Landon Lee, Highwood, 103-105--208, Owen Fishell, Scobey, 103-105--208, and Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 107-101--208; 42. Keegan Klasner, Centerville, 106-103--209; 43. Kanyon Taylor, Fairview, 108-102--210; 44. Nolan Schumacher, Lone Peak, 103-108--211, and Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Lake, 108-103--211; 46. Tristan Fladger, Scobey, 108-104--212; 27. Braden Eoff, Chinook, 98-115--213, and Will Boumans, Valier, 108-105--213; 49. Colter Romo, Culbertson, 110-106--216; 50. Colten Miske, Wibaux, 111-106--217; 51. Jarrett Jenkins, Ennis, 111-107--218; 52. Erik Pula, Chinook, 111-108--219, and Jackson Wright, Fort Benton, 112-107--219; 54. Walker Ator, Froid-Lake, 108-113--221; 55. Isaac Johnson, Froid-Lake, 104;-118--222, and M. Toko Stops, Plenty Coups, 110-112--222; 57. Kase Anderson, Seeley-Swan, 104-119--223, and Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 118-105--223; 59. Ridger Bowman, Highwood, 114-113--227; 60. Summit Browning, Gardiner, 115-116--231; 61. Zach Freeman, Plentywood, 126-108--234; 62. Cade Hutchins, Centerville, 117-120--137, and Brandt Snead, Plains, 124-113--237; 64. Connor McDaniel, White Sulphur Springs, 121-124--245.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.