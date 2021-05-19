Class C state tournament

at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

Final round (Wednesday)

Girls

Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 286-290--576; 2. Plentywood 303-296--599; 3. Harlowton 295-317--612; 4. Chinook 341-322--663; 5. Fairview 344-341--685; 6. Belt 338-350--688; 7. Seeley-Swan 349-342--691; 8. Broadus 347-349--696; 9. Plains 354-342--696; 10. Scobey 352-345--697; 11. Wibaux 348-363--711; 12. Richey-Lambert 340-380--720; 13. Park City 366-363--729; 14. Absarokee 384-367--751.

Individual scores: 1. Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 86-85--171; 2. TJ Nordahl, Lone Peak, 85-91--176; 3. Grace Aamot, Manhattan Christian, 89-90--179; 4. Landri Paladichuk, Ennis, 88-85--183; 5. Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 97-96--193; 6. Sage King, Harlowton, 96-99--195; 7. Kimmy Curry, Plains, 101-98--109; 8. Casha Corda, Fort Benton, 103-98--201 and Crystal Hofer, Chinook, 104-97--201; 10. Ashyn Curtiss, Plentywood, 103-100--203, Sage Kilgore, Scobey, 105-98--203; 12. Natalie Walhof, Manhattan Christian, 100-104--204, and Teagan Olivia, Harlowton, 97-107--204; 14. Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 105-102--207; 15. Nikole Hereim, Harlowton, 102-111--213; 16. Kylee Permann, Belt, 102-115--217, and Hailey Bell, Chinook, 109-108--217; 18. Rebecca Lynn, Hobson, 106-114--220, and Annika Lunde, Wibaux, 107-113--220; Allison Jensen, Fairview, 109-112--221, Halle Bacon, Harlowton, 105-116--221, and Kalyn Dow, Centerville, 113-108--221; 23. Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian, 109-115--224; 24. Tessa McNeil, Park City, 115-110--225, and Autumn Heppner, Plentywood,114-111--225; 26. Teagan Mauldin, Seeley-Swan, 116-113--229, and Kaylee Cole, Plains, 115-114-229; 28. Makena Hauge, Culbertson, 116-116--232, and Maddison Osterman, Belt, 113-119--232; 30. Avery Seadeek, Fairview, 117-116--233; 31. Dani Beery, Fairview, 118-118--236; 32. Bethany Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 116-121--237; 33. Devan Beeler,  Wibaux, 118-120--238; 34. Whitney Maher, Scobey, 121-118--239, Danika Lords,  Belt, 123-116-239, and Isabella Fatzinger, Richey-Lambert, 104-135--239; 37. Paige Carda, Richey-Lambert, 114-126--240; 38. Lauren Kjos, Fairview, 128-113--241, Shayanne Castro, Savage, 123-118-241, and Laurel Sponheim, Richey-Lambert, 122-119--241; 41. Nila Dawson, Absarokee, 127-116--243, and Lauren Billing, Broadus, 121-122--243; 43. Ava Thornsberry, Seeley-Swan, 117-127--244, and Briana Robins, Sunburst, 117-127-244; 45. Cora Stone, Seeley-Swan, 137-108--245, and Morgan Friede, Chinook, 128-117--245; 47. Gracie Barabero, Broadus, 122-125--247; 48. Allison Howes, Absarokee, 128-121--249, and Halle Larson, Park City, 129-120--249; 50. Alison Wertheimer, Hobson, 132-118--250; 51. Shantel Bertelson, Wibaux, 123-130--253; 52. Jenna Linder, Scobey, 126-129--255, and Tara Robins, Sunburst, 122-133--255; 54. Josie Wilcysnski, Lone Peak, 139-117--256; 55. Emily Routen, Absarokee, 129-130--259 and Kendyll Story, Park City, 122-137--259; 57. Madison Allen, Ennis, 143-123--266; 58. Aubrei Constant, Superior, 123-144--267; 59. Grace Horton, Plains, 138-130--268; 60. Lea Aye, Broadus, 135-138--273; 61. Lizzi Wiens, Plentywood, 144-130--274; 62. Sarah Dollenger, Belt, 147-131--278; 63. Lexa Craft, Plains, 146-133--279; 64. Addie Baker, Park City, 152-133--285; 65. Kaylee Anderson, Scobey, 148-145--293; 66. Lauren Vancleefe, Superior, 165-172--337.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 228-232--460; 2. Westby-Grenora 264-269--533; 3. Alberton-Superior 275-272--547; 4. Broadus 285-296--580; 5. Ennis 297-291--588; 6. Scobey 296-301--597; 7. Plentywood 294-304--598; 8. Highwood 299-306--605; Chinook 290-323--613; 10. White Sulphur Springs 310-314--624; 11. Centerville 320-321--641; 12. Froid-Lake 320-334--654.

Individual scores: 1. Caidin Hill, Manhattan Christian, 72-74--146; 2. Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 76-76--152; 3. Kale Peterson, Westby-Grenora, 74-80--143; 4. Tucker Johnstone, Park City, 83-77--160; 5. Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 80-82--162; 6. Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 87-82--169; 7. Bryson Bahnmiller, Highwood, 82-88--170, and Justin Smith, Cascade, 84-86--170; 9. Danner Haskins, Superior, 87-85--172; 10. Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 91-85--176; 11. Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 85-92--177; 12. Caden West, White Sulphur Springs, 90-89--179; 13. Aaron Waddle, Superior, 91-89--180, and Adam Paine, Westby-Grenora, 88-92--180; 15. Nicholas Jefferson, Ennis, 96-89--185, and Ian Swanson, Ennis, 90-95--185; 17. Joziah Brost, Broadus, 92-94--186; 18. Jakob Gill, Plentywood, 86-105--191; Sterling Thiel, Savage, 96-96--192; 20. Chaz Dilley, Centerville, 97-98--194; 21. Carter Mclees, Superior, 97-98--195, and Andrew Ballantyne, Fort Benton, 98-97--195; 23. Pierce King, Lone Peak, 98-98--196; 24. Kortny Cathey, Broadus, 90-108-198; 25. Mason Rathbun, Park City, 100-101--201, Ethan Macleod, Chinook, 89-112-201, Brian Mask, Superior, 101-100--201, and Cade Hanson, Sunburst, 109-92--201; 29. Ben Haley, Seeley-Swan, 107-95--202, Eli Sorenson, Plentywood, 104-98--202, Aidan Harbin, Westby-Grenora, 102-100--202; 32. Wyatt Gee, Broadus, 102-101--203; 33. Mackenzie Gordon, White Sulphur Springs, 103-101--204; Chris Hagan, Plentywood, 104-101--205; 35. Darian Holecek, Westby-Grenora, 109-97--206, and Benton Elliott, Chinook, 103-103--206; 37. Duncan Chisholm, Plains, 97-110--207; 38. Braedon Romo, Bainville, 98-110--208, Landon Lee, Highwood, 103-105--208, Owen Fishell, Scobey, 103-105--208, and Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 107-101--208; 42. Keegan Klasner, Centerville, 106-103--209; 43. Kanyon Taylor, Fairview, 108-102--210; 44. Nolan Schumacher, Lone Peak, 103-108--211, and Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Lake, 108-103--211; 46. Tristan Fladger, Scobey, 108-104--212; 27. Braden Eoff, Chinook, 98-115--213, and Will Boumans, Valier, 108-105--213; 49. Colter Romo, Culbertson, 110-106--216; 50. Colten Miske, Wibaux, 111-106--217; 51. Jarrett Jenkins, Ennis, 111-107--218; 52. Erik Pula, Chinook, 111-108--219, and Jackson Wright, Fort Benton, 112-107--219; 54. Walker Ator, Froid-Lake, 108-113--221; 55. Isaac Johnson, Froid-Lake, 104;-118--222, and M. Toko Stops, Plenty Coups, 110-112--222; 57. Kase Anderson, Seeley-Swan, 104-119--223, and Santino Little Light, Plenty Coups, 118-105--223; 59. Ridger Bowman, Highwood, 114-113--227; 60. Summit Browning, Gardiner, 115-116--231; 61. Zach Freeman, Plentywood, 126-108--234; 62. Cade Hutchins, Centerville, 117-120--137, and Brandt Snead, Plains, 124-113--237; 64. Connor McDaniel, White Sulphur Springs, 121-124--245.

