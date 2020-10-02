Class AA
at Missoula
Final round
Boys
Team scores: Missoula Sentinel 305-297—602, Bozeman Gallatin 308-300—608, Kalispell Glacier 308-317—625, Billings Senior 331-320—651, Helena Capital 335-330—665, Billings West 340-333—673, Great Falls CMR 343-339—682, Missoula Hellgate 351-345—696
Individuals: 1. Kade McDonough, Missoula Sentinel, 70-70—140; 2. Jordan Verge, Bozeman Gallatin, 74-70—144; T3. Eli Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, 77-73—150, and Justus Verge, Bozeman Gallatin, 74-76—150; 5. Joe Opitz, Missoula Sentinel, 79-72—151; 6. Will Salonen, Kalispell Glacier, 76-76—152; 7. Stevie Voight, Bozeman Gallatin, 76-77—153; 8. Tyler Avery, Kalispell Glacier, 74-80—160; T9. Ezra Epperly, Kalispell Flathead, 80-75—155, and Andrew Hauser, Missoula Sentinel, 82-73—155; T11. Keaton Cassidy, Kalispell Glacier, 79-78—157, and Siam Willalluck, Billings Senior, 86-71—157; 13. Caswell Bloomquist, Helena Capital, 79-79—158; 14. Treyden Haber, Billings West, 75-85—160; T15. Hayden Ellis, Missoula Big Sky, 79-82—161, Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 79-82—161, Tye Boone, Billings Skyview, 84-77—161, Zach Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, 79-82—161; Tyler Brunner, Billings Senior, 79-82—161, Tye Boone 84-77—161, and Hayden Ellis 79-82—161; 19. Ramey Lloyd, Bozeman Gallatin, 85-77—162; T20. Jaden Dennis, Missoula Sentinel, 77-86—163, and Reece Mayala, Billings Senior, 81-82—163; 22. Trenton Olson, Great Falls, 85-79—164; T23. Sam Manaker, Kalispell Glacier, 79-86—165, and Gavin Klein, Bozeman Gallatin, 84-81—165; T25. Dutch Teders, Helena Capital, 82-84—166, Jacob Brandon, Bozeman, 82-84—166, and Nate Pailthorpe, Bozeman, 87-79—166; 28. Logan Meyer, Helena, 86-81—167; 29. Logan Connolly, Billings Skyview, 79-89—168; 30. Carson Suchecki, Missoula Big Sky, 88-81—169; T31. Brett Stoos, Helena Capital, 85-85—170, Aiden Gappert, Missoula Hellgate, 87-83—170, and Cade Wagner, Billings Senior, 85-85—170; T34. Coby Kunda, Kalispell Glacier, 88-83—171, Cale Hines, Helena Capital, 89-82—171, Josh Beck, Missoula Hellgate, 89-82—171, Fox Weymouth, Great Falls CMR, 80-91—171, Connor Halligan, Billings West, 85-86—171, and Brady Anderson, Butte, 87-84—171; T40. Trey Mattson, Missoula Hellgate, 84-88—172, Jacob Wassmer, Billings West, 93-79—172, Jaxon Hinshaw, Belgrade, 84-88—172; 43. Josten Cripe, Kalispell Flathead, 85-88—173; 44. Anthony Madison, Belgrade, 85-88—173; T45. Joseph Driscoll, Billings Senior, 88-86—174, Austin Zeiler, Helena, 89-85—174, and Dylan Couture, Bozeman, 88-86—174; 48. Mitchell Fogelsong, Billings West, 92-83—175; 49. Kaleb Engel, Great Falls CMR, 95-85—180; 50. Noah Hollenback, Great Falls CMR, 91-90—181; T51. Henry Black, Missoula Hellgate, 91-92—183, Croix Flohr, Billings West, 88-95—183, and Drew Lowry, Kalispell Flathead, 92-91—183; 54. Kadin Gall, Kalispell Flathead, 91-94—185; 55. Michael Perkins, Great Falls, 99-89—188; 56. Dylan Dobbins, Helena Capital, 97-93—190; 57. Brennan Labbe, Missoula Hellgate, 94-101—195; 58. Myles Jacobs, Helena, 98-99—197; 59. Carter Philipps, Great Falls CMR, 100-102—202; 60. Brodie Falk, Belgrade, 102-102—204.
Girls
Team scores: Bozeman 321-317—638; Billings West 355-344—699, Billings Senior 357-308—705, Butte 357-351—708, Helena Capital 382-365—747, Billings Skyview 383-382—765, Kalispell Flathead 397-382—779, Kalispell Glacier 398-387—785
Individuals: 1. Sami Yates, Bozeman, 78-74—152; 2. Cooper Knarr, Bozeman, 76-77—153; T3. Kenzie Walsh, Billings Senior, 83-77—160, and Marcella Mercer, Kalispell Flathead, 83-77—160; T5. Franchi Ceartin, Bozeman, 79-82—161, and Halle Vandersloot, Bozeman Gallatin, 81-80—161; T7. Ella Prigge, Butte, 79-83—162, Kadence Fischer, Billings West, 81-81—162, and Kodie Hoagland, Butte, 82-80—162; 10. Celi Chapman, Helena, 83-81—164; 11. Lauren Williams, Helena, 85-80—165; T12. Jillian Wynne, Kalispell Flathead, 86-83—169, and Addiley Lloyd, Bozeman Gallatin, 87-82—169; 14. Bella Johnson, Billings Wests, 90-81—171; Cierra Sundheim, Billings Skyview, 88-84—172, and Sami Benson, Billings Senior, 85-87—152; 17. Meilyn Armstrong 92-84—176; 18. Lexi McNew, Helena Capital, 87-93—180, and Lauren Mayala, Billings Senior, 90-90—180; 20. Elly Atkins, Bozeman, 88-93—181; T21. Alana Griffin, Kalispell Glacier, 93-90—183, Sara Priebe, Bozeman, 99-84—183, and Megan Voegele, Billings West, 91-92—183; T24. Chloe Tanner, Kalispell Glacier, 94-94—188, and Zita Graveley, Helena Capital, 106-82—188, and Annika Brocklebank, Billings West, 93-95—188; T27. Paige O'Mara, Helena Capital, 95-94—189, and Barbara McGregor, Billings West, 99-90—189; T29. Kennedy Lean, Butte, 98-92—190, and Kelly Jones, Great Falls, 95-95—190; 31. Morgan Sunchild, Great Falls, 96-95—191; 32. Alex Madsen, Great Falls CMR, 92-101—193; 33. Mackenze Finnegan, Butte, 98-96—194; T34. Makayla Bury, Helena Capital, 99-96—195, and Zoie Ceartin, Bozeman Gallatin, 99-96—195; 36. Bryn Turnquist, Billings Senior, 99-97—196; T37. Stella Claridge, Kalispell Glacier, 96-101—197, and Megan Swanson, Helena Capital, 101-96—197; 39. Megan Savage, Butte, 101-100-201; 40. Avery Fawcett, Billings Senior, 108-94—202; 41. Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview, 99-105—204; 42. Ella Torsleff, Bozeman Gallatin, 109-101—210; T43. McKinlie Murer, Kalispell Flathead, 108-105—213, and Kaitlyn Hensel, Billings Skyview, 104-109—213; 45. Bella Cory, Missoula Hellgate, 111-105—216; 46. Kenna Sandler, Kalispell Glacier, 115-102—217; 47. Alex Miller, Billings Skyview, 108-116—224; 48. Sofie Fero, Missoula Sentinel, 116-111—227; 49. Jordan Whitaker, Belgrade, 113-119—232; 50. Landrie Anderson, Missoula Sentinel, 118-116—234; 51. Colette Daniels, Kalispell Glacier, 122-114—236; 52. Leila Mamangnun, Belgrade, 129-109—238; 53. Sopia Dykhuizen, Kalispell Flathead, 122-117—239; 54. Ashle Owens, Missoula Big Sky, 120-122—242; 55. Madeline Heaney, Missoula Big Sky, 123-122—245; 56. Mari Jayne Reed, Kalispell Flathead, 120-127—247; 57. Anna Stensrud, Missoula Hellgate, 117-138—255; 58. Alta Murray, Missoula Sentinel, 124-132—256.
Class A
Butte Country Club
Final round
Boys
Team scores: Whitefish 306-306—611, Billings Central 324-321—645, Laurel 328-332—660, Livingston 343-345—688, Hamilton 352-339—691, Polson 345-348—693, Frenchtown 351-360—711, Havre 252-360—712, Lewistown 350-373—723
Individuals: 1. T1. Cameron Kahle, Whitefish, 72-74—146, and Billy Smith, Whitefish, 70-76—146; 3. Carson Hackmann, Laurel, 72-76—148; 4. Nick Pasquarello, Billings Central, 77-76—153; T5. Josh Warp, Havre, 80-77—157, and Luke Schlimgen, Corvallis, 82-75—157; 7. Conor Walsh, Billings Central, 80-78—158; T8. Reese Jensen, Billings Central, 78-81—159, and Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 78-81—159; T10. Tanner Hanson, Hamilton, 79-81—160, and Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 85-75—160; 12. Kade Ewalt, Laurel, 82-81—163; 13. Hunter Emerson, Polson, 87-77—164; T14. Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, 82-83—165, and Landen Gradwohl, Laurel, 84-81—165; 16. Jake Henderson, Lewistown, 80-86—166; 17. Ryder Lee, Miles City, 86-82—168; 18. Ben Duhame, Frenchtown, 83-86—169; 19. Carson Hupka, Polson, 85-85—170; T20. Liam Higgins, Livingston, 81-91—172, Kamas Romney, Frenchtown, 84-88—172, and Matthew Hansen, Sidney, 85-87—172; T23. Jackson Heath, Hamilton, 88-85—173, and Bryce Hayes, Livingston, 94-79—173; T25. Torrin Ellis, Polson, 87-87—174, Tate Hazen, Sidney, 88-86—174, Cody Brothwell, Columbia Falls, 90-84—174, and Bjorn Olson, Whitefish, 90-84—174; T29. Fischer Brown, Lewistown, 88-88—176, and Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 91-85—176; 31. Will Tipton, Billings Central, 91-86—177; 32. Malachi Stewart, Billings Central, 89-89—178; T33. Taven Coon, Glendive, 90-88—178, Mason Anderson, Corvallis, 91-87—178, and Dylon Kominek, Frenchtown, 92-86—178; 36. Houston Dunn, Livingston, 88-92—180; T37. Truman Pierce, Lewistown, 83-99—182, Caleb Spangler, Havre, 91-91—182, and Cole Dickemore, Hamilton, 94-88—182; 40. Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 90-94—184; T41. Christian Lund, Polson, 86-99—185, and Caleb Chamblis, Havre, 90-95—185; T43. Luke Sova, Columbia Falls, 97-90—187, and Parker Puyear, Dillon, 98-89—187; 45. Emerson Widmer, Hamilton, 95-93—188; 46. Chance Marshall, Livingston, 92-97—189; T47. Kale Reno, Havre, 91-99—190, Trey Ewalt, Laurel, 93-97—190, Braden Kindopp, Sidney, 93-97—190, Dillon Pretty On Top, Ronan, 95-95—190, and Lane Clark, Columbia Falls, 99-91—190; 52. Ruben Couture, Ronan, 94-98—192; T53. Eli Warner, Frenchtown, 93-100—193, and Kelton Simonson, East Helena, 99-94—193; 55. Kaden Harding, Miles City, 106-89—195; T56. Logan McNally, Frenchtown, 92-104—196, and Landon Haddock, Libby, 105-91—196; 58. Theron Peterson, Havre, 100-97—197; 59. Carson Barta, Lewistown, 99-100—199; 60. Mason Gotham, Libby, 97-105—202; 61. Carter Wichman, Lewistown, 102-100—202; 62. Ray Morrison, Dillon, 104-102—206; 63. Michael Smith, Polson, 104-106—210; 64. Connor Brown, East Helena, 116-103—219; 65. Dylan Buckner, Libby, 117-126—243..
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 338-342—680, Sidney 395-381—776, Livingston 404-404—808, Whitefish 417-392—809, Polson 424-387—811, Corvallis 421-405—826, Ronan 426-424—850, Hamilton 439-429—868, Havre 493-489—982, Lewistown 519-490—1,009
Individuals: 1. Macee Greenwood, Corvallis, 75-78—153; 2. Alivia Webinger, Laurel, 80-80—160; 3. Hannah Adams, Laurel, 82-86—168; 4. Haylee Adams, Laurel, 84-85—169; 5. Karly Volk, Sidney, 88-85—173; 6. Aly Rose, Hamilton 91-89—180; 7. Sarah Karanjai, Sidney, 94-88—182; 8. Breana Jensen, Laurel, 92-91—183; T9. Harper Armitage, Frenchtown, 91-93—184, and Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 96-88—184; 11. Ellie Thiel, Polson, 99-92—191; T12. Ashlan Mortensen, Livingston, 96-96—192, and Kendall Reed, Whitefish, 104-88—192; 14. Jasmine Oyler, Stevensville, 99-95—194; 15. Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, 102-94—196; 16. Jill SureChief, Browning, 98-99—197; 17. Ashley Maki, Polson, 109-88—197; 18. Macao Jackson Ronan 96-102—198; T19. Jessica Gubler, Livingston, 99-101—200, and Molly Cooney, Laurel, 102-98—200; 21. Makenna Woody, Whitefish, 102-99—201; T22. Elsa Cajune, Livingston, 101-104—205, and Grace Bintz, Frenchtown, 103-102—205; T24. Sami Knapp, Corvallis, 105-102—207, and Adriana Beyerle, Sidney, 106-101—207; T26. Catherine Gustin, Frenchtown, 102-106—208, and Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, 106-102—208; T28. Liz Opalka, Columbia Falls, 103-108—211, and Kara Allen, Livingston, 108-103—211; 30. Kylee Seifert, Polson, 104-108—212; T31. Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 106-108—214, and Ella Norby, Sidney, 107-107—214; 33. Jocelyn Staples, Havre, 105-110—215; 34. Brooklyn Brown, Hamilton, 117-99—216; 35. Clare Konen, Polson, 120-99—219; T36. Kylee Neimeyer, Ronan, 110-112—222, and Madyson Running Crane, Ronan, 114-108—222; 38. Carly Garrick, Polson, 112-111—223; 39. Maddie Sramek, Whitefish, 112-112—224; 40. Signee Storrud, Corvallis, 111-116—227; 41. McKinley Murray, Hamilton, 121-110—231; 42. Revonna Alamo, Hardin, 122-111—233; 43. Brittney Wagner, Browning, 119-119—238; T44. Kenzie Bender, Billings Central, 114-125—239, Emilee Iverson, Sidney, 119-120—239, Izzy Mecklenburg, Lewistown, 122-117—239, and Ava Leopold, Corvallis, 130-109—239; T48. Hayley Bender, Hamilton, 110-131—241, and Brooke Blue, Browning, 124-117—241; T50. Cadence Blankenship, Miles City, 121-121—242, and Anna Gremaux, Lewistown, 123-119—242; 52. Sylvie McKeon-Hanson, Havre, 114-130—244; 53. Mariah Fogle, Lewistown, 124-123—247; 54. Carlee Kato, Havre, 128-120—248; 55. Kaylinn Turney, Dillon, 126-123—249; 56. Gemma Sharples, Glendive, 126-126—252; 57. Aubrielle Grandpre, Livingston, 135-119—254; 58. Emma Hollingsworth, Hamilton, 124-132—256; 59. Kayley Svendsbye, Libby, 126-132—258; T60. Erin Hafemann, Hardin, 126-134—260, and Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 127-133—260; T62. Gianna Gutowsky, East Helena, 145-130—275, and Katharine Greenwood, Havre, 146-129—275; 64. BrookLynn Behl, Lewistown, 150-131—281.
